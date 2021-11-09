CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HSF Dragged Into UK Politics Second Job Debate

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbert Smith Freehills has been dragged into the debate over U.K. Members of...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK could become corrupt country unless ministers do more to maintain standards, warns sleaze watchdog

The UK risks becoming a corrupt country unless the right decisions are taken by the current generation of political leaders to ensure that ethical standards are maintained, Whitehall’s sleaze watchdog has warned.The comments from the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, came days after Boris Johnson protested that the UK “is not remotely a corrupt country”.They will be seen as a swipe at the prime minister, who has refused to apologise for his attempt to neuter parliament’s standards procedures to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, had previously overruled his ethical adviser...
U.K.
BBC

MPs under scrutiny over their second jobs

MPs are coming under intense scrutiny over their second jobs. This comes amid a row about former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal work, and follows the finding that former Conservative MP Owen Paterson broke the rules by lobbying the government in return for money. What are the rules?. MPs can...
JOBS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Hancock book would be ‘disgusting’, says Labour as it gains poll lead over Tories

Labour has gained a lead of six points over PM Boris Johnson’s Tories over the ongoing sleaze accusations levelled against his party.Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes survey conducted on Thursday on behalf of the Daily Mail.Last week, the Conservatives had a clear lead.Wednesday’s Redfield & Wilton poll put Labour two points ahead and Thursday’s YouGov poll had both parties on equal footing with 35 per cent each.Two thirds of voters now believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Davey
The Independent

What will the UK’s stagnating economic growth mean for politics?

You can’t get the staff, as the old quip goes, and it happens to be a goodly part of the explanation for the UK’s sluggish recovery from the Covid pandemic (which is, of course, not exactly “over” in any case). With the notable exception of the United States, most major economies have not yet recovered the level of output they were at when the coronavirus struck, and, it has to be said, the UK is further away from that benchmark than its closest neighbours – 2.1 per cent off the levels of early 2020, as compared with France and Germany, lower by 0.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Some of the difference is down to slightly different methods of accounting for growth, and the different composition of the UK economy, being more reliant on service industries (though in fact that could be working this time in favour of the UK).
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘The alternative isn’t worth thinking about’: Nations must ‘redouble efforts’ in final hours of Cop26, says Sadiq Khan

Countries must “redouble their efforts” in the final hours of the Cop26 climate summit to attempt to keep hopes alive of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, Sadiq Khan has said.Speaking to The Independent in Glasgow, the mayor of London said countries must commit to renewing their climate promises more often to get the momentum needed to meet the 1.5C aspiration of the Paris Agreement.He added that he had been frustrated to see nations prioritising “targets over action” and said that the era of climate deniers had been replaced by one of “climate delayers”.“Cop has to be...
U.K.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered...
JOBS
ktwb.com

UK parliament engulfed in growing sleaze row over second jobs

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s parliament was embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal on Wednesday as allegations of lawmakers being paid for external work which may have breached parliamentary rules dominated news headlines. The question of lawmakers having second jobs has come under renewed scrutiny over the last week, after Boris...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Politics#Political Issues#Kingston#Parliament#Democrat#Surbiton
The Independent

Inside Politics: Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox accused of working second job from Commons office

Yesterday, Boris Johnson was accused of “running scared”. Today, he is charged with simply running away. After dodging an emergency Commons debate and refusing to apologise over the Paterson case, Downing Street has announced the PM will travel (by train) back to Cop26 in Glasgow later, leading some MPs to joke that he now sees Scotland as safer territory than London, such has been the frequency and intensity of “Tory sleaze” attacks over the past few days. Is he attempting to change the conversation? It remains to be seen how much Johnson can achieve by going to the climate talks two days earlier than had been previously planned, for what will be largely technical negotiations. That a report published yesterday predicted the world is on course for 2.4C heating by 2100 – even with all this year’s Cop pledges factored in – certainly provides good cover for an early dart north of the border. No 10 has bowed to pressure to undo its attempt to rip up sleaze rules over the Paterson scandal, which will take some of the sting out of the story. But the scrutiny on MPs who are raking it in on second jobs is likely to continue. Some Conservatives are said to be worried that Johnson’s refusal to take any responsibility for the mess has created a hostile environment in which the media will hunt for stories about the conduct of MPs and peers. Right on cue the Daily Mail, smelling blood, today promotes on its front page a two-page “special dossier” on the “truth” about Geoffrey Cox, “the dishonourable member for the Virgin Islands”. The former attorney general faces fresh allegations today that he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work.
JOBS
jack1065.com

UK PM Johnson does not support ban on lawmakers having second jobs -spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support an outright ban on members of parliament (MPs) having additional jobs, his spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a row over lawmakers taking on often highly lucrative external roles. The government apologised on Monday for its botched attempt to protect...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Inside Politics: Emergency Commons debate called as Paterson sleaze row deepens

Boris Johnson and the Tory Party’s poll ratings have taken a hit in recent days and could well slump further this week as the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal refuses to go away. The story again splashes the front of several news outlets this morning days after the North Shropshire MP quit his seat after being found to have breached lobbying rules, hitting out at the “cruel world of politics”. Johnson is himself well accustomed to the cruel ways of Westminster and faces another difficult week ahead, as fresh questions are raised about the luxury makeover of his No 10 flat, sleaze in the House of Lords as well as accusations by former Conservative PM John Major that he is “politically corrupt”, which he denies. Johnson must later today deal with an embarrassing emergency debate on MPs’ standards, called by oppositions parties who are demanding investigations into the affair and keen to inflict more pain on the government. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, feels compelled to intervene and will later set out his plans to uphold the integrity of parliament and is expected to bring forward proposals for an independent review of the standards committee.
POLITICS
International Business Times

UK's Johnson Under Fire As MPs Debate Standards System

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, as days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensified with new revelations. MPs will hold an emergency afternoon debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption...
POLITICS
Reuters

AstraZeneca drags down UK's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 index fell on Friday, dragged lower by drugmaker AstraZeneca following its profit miss, while commodity-linked stocks slipped as a stronger dollar dented metal and oil prices.
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

Is food and agriculture missing from the political debate at COP26?

Food and agriculture are central to meeting climate goals. Has the industry been left off the agenda at COP26?. When it comes to combatting climate change, the focus tends to be placed on developing clean energy solutions. Indeed, energy is by far the largest single contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for around 76% of the total. Rightly, energy – alongside the financial instruments that support current production systems – has been a focal point of the COP26 agenda.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy