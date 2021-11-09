CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Stock Continues Steep Drop as Company Loses $10.4B in Value

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

Doug Astrop, managing partner at Exponential Investment Partners, joined Cheddar to discuss Peloton's precipitous price drop, and whether the company can recover as the at-home workout trend tapers off. "They've lowered the prices on their equipment to try and attract a bigger audience because ultimately they're sort of headed to this Apple ecosystem model where they can monetize a loyal customer base," he said. He Astrop noted that he believes there is a reality where the in-person gym experience and Peloton's at-home programs can co-exist.

