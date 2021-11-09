CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama mixes up Scotland and Ireland in COP26 remarks

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Barack Obama mixed up Scotland and Ireland while addressing the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. Toward the end of his speech at the United Nations climate change event held this year in the Scottish city, Obama referred to the location by a common nickname for...

BBC

COP26: Barack Obama praises Nandi Bushell's climate change song

An 11-year-old musician said it was "incredible" Barack Obama praised a song she made about climate change. Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, has already performed on stage with the Foo Fighters and has about two million followers across social media. Rise Up was made with Roman Morello, son of guitarist Tom...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Obama makes geographical blunder at COP26 in Glasgow

Barack Obama made a rather stunning geographical gaffe during his COP26 speech in Glasgow, when he referred to Scotland as ?the Emerald Isles? ? a poetic name which, when used in the singular at least, refers to Ireland. "Since we're in the Emerald Isles here," former US President Barack Obama...
New York Post

Obama slams Trump over climate change despite mixed environment record

Former President Barack Obama slammed his successor during the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, describing the Trump administration as “four years of active hostility towards climate science.”. During his address at the summit known as COP26, Obama lambasted former President Donald Trump for pulling the US out...
Axios

Obama at COP26: America is "back"

Former President Obama told the COP26 conference Monday that the "U.S. is back" and "once again engaged" in leading the fight against climate change, following four years of "hostility toward climate science" from the Trump administration. Driving the news: Obama said he "wasn't really happy" with former President Trump's decision...
New York Post

Obama seems to confuse countries, refers to Scotland ‘Emerald Isles’

Social media users were left scratching their heads after former President Barack Obama referred to Scotland as “the Emerald Isles” in a speech Monday. Obama made the gaffe at the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, leading many to conclude he’d mixed up Scotland with Ireland – the latter of which is often called the Emerald Isle. The term British Isles refers to the island formation that includes Ireland and the UK.
Washington Post

Obama stole the show at COP26 yesterday. Today is all about women.

Good morning! Do you have questions about COP26, the United Nations climate summit underway here in Glasgow, Scotland? Washington Post London bureau chief William Booth and climate reporter Sarah Kaplan are doing a live Q&A today at 11 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here. But first:. Former president Barack Obama...
BBC

COP26: 'We are nowhere near where we need to be yet' - Obama

Former US President Barack Obama has warned that the consequences of not moving fast enough on climate change are "becoming more apparent all the time". Addressing the COP26 summit in Glasgow, he said "meaningful progress" on climate change had been made since the Paris agreement in 2015, and he praised the efforts of US climate envoy John Kerry.
BBC

COP26: Obama tells young people to stay angry on climate fight

Barack Obama has called for young people to "stay angry" in the fight against climate change, but warned that they "can't be too pure" for politics. The former US president said "the US is back" under Joe Biden's leadership, and scolded China and Russia for failing to show up at the COP26 climate summit.
Scotland
Washington Post

It's crunch time for COP26 negotiators as Obama weighs in

Good morning from Glasgow, Scotland, where we were able to sneak away from COP26, the United Nations climate summit, to explore the city on its electric buses this weekend. 🚨 A Washington Post investigation found that countries' climate pledges are based on flawed data. But first:. Negotiations ramp up as...
BBC

COP26: How will Scotland heat its homes in the future?

The question of how people in Scotland could heat their homes in the future is a pertinent one, with the COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow. Up to a fifth of all greenhouse gases in Scotland come from homes and buildings, so changing the way we all heat our properties is one of the key debates as the country strives to achieve its target of ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045.
US News and World Report

'Act Now' to Help Poor Nations Adapt to Warming, Obama Tells COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama threw his support behind those on the frontline of global warming on Monday, calling for action by rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change. At the start of the second and final week of...
energy.gov

Secretary Granholm Arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for COP26

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm kicked off a multi-day visit to Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) with a press call (full audio recording) detailing her plan to unveil new initiatives that reinforce domestic climate ambitions and accelerate the deployment of clean energy technology at home and around the world. The Secretary and Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry launched the Net Zero World, led by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Build Back Better World initiative, that will leverage the power of the U.S. government and DOE’s national laboratories to create and implement highly tailored, actionable technology road maps and investment strategies for partner countries that put net zero within reach. (Full details here.) Hear directly from Secretary Granholm, in a video from the U.S. Embassy London, about her participation at COP26, ahead of Energy Day on 11/4, as she explains DOE’s role to help the U.S. and its global partners achieve a net-zero economy.
Axios

Biden sells hope in remarks at COP26 climate summit

President Biden's delivery at the COP26 climate summit today wasn't especially lively, but his words were heavy on hope. What they're saying: "The American people, four or five years ago, weren't at all sure about climate change," Biden said. "Well they have, as they say in southern parts of my state, seen the Lord. ... They're now finally — finally, finally, finally — realizing the sense of urgency that you all are."
