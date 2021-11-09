Obama mixes up Scotland and Ireland in COP26 remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm kicked off a multi-day visit to Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th United Nations Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP26) with a press call (full audio recording) detailing her plan to unveil new initiatives that reinforce domestic climate ambitions and accelerate the deployment of clean energy technology at home and around the world. The Secretary and Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry launched the Net Zero World, led by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Build Back Better World initiative, that will leverage the power of the U.S. government and DOE’s national laboratories to create and implement highly tailored, actionable technology road maps and investment strategies for partner countries that put net zero within reach. (Full details here.) Hear directly from Secretary Granholm, in a video from the U.S. Embassy London, about her participation at COP26, ahead of Energy Day on 11/4, as she explains DOE’s role to help the U.S. and its global partners achieve a net-zero economy.

