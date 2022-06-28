ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina

Dogs available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AB7Jz_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Sylvester

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPHOF_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Brock

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma5l7_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Harvest

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0qye_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Keller

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2W57_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Mo Anderson

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coC88_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Shenzi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Mixed Breed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEQeo_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Molly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lC2B_0crHMvRO00
Petfinder

Sarah

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Eeyore and Boo Boo, pets of the week

Meet Patty Cake and Lotta Ears, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
pawmypets.com

20 Year Old Cat Abandoned To Shelter Finds New House With 101 Year-Old Lady

This touching story from the Humane Society in Catawba Region, North Carolina, will warm the heart of any type of animal lover. Meet Gus, a 19-year-old sanctuary cat who was sadly given up to the Humane Society of Catawba Region because of ‘ unexpected circumstances.’. Jane Bowers, executive director...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

A loving Mother fig.hts valiantly until she rescues her Puppy from the bo.ttom of a dit.ch!

The brave mom saved her puppy, how admirable, how sweet!. A mother’s love shows no bounds although why she wasn’t helped by the person filming beggars belief!. There is no greater love than that of a parent for their child. Parents of all species have an admirable instinct for protection and are willing to go to any length to ensure the well-being of their children.
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Dog Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Royal Canin Shih Tzu dog food is one of the few foods designed specifically for Shih Tzus. It includes nutrients...
PET SERVICES
dogster.com

Guide to the Goldendoodle Dog

Goldendoodles, a cross between a Poodle and Golden Retriever, were first bred in 1970 as service dogs and have since become the most desired of the Doodle breeds. People are drawn to the friendly, affectionate and loyal qualities of the Golden Retriever – along with the Goldendoodle’s signature fluffy cuteness, plus the obedient, intelligent and low-shedding Poodle. Goldendoodle dog breeders hope to bring out these most desirable traits in the offspring. Goldendoodles are not official AKC breeds and therefore, there’s no guarantee or standard for temperament or appearance. Educating yourself on the parent breeds and researching reputable breeders is your best bet when deciding if this dog is right for you.
PETS
