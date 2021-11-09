Bettendorf Castle In Illinois Took 36 Years To Complete And It’s Spectacular
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
4 days ago
Many of us can agree that some things are worth the wait. In the case of Bettendorf Castle in Illinois, it took 36 to complete what’s now a majestic castle that looks like it belongs in a fairy tale. Today, it serves as a private residence that occasionally opens up for public tours. If you’re curious about this European-style castle in Illinois, read on to find out more.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Bettendorf Castle is only open to the public during select tour events. Follow the Facebook page for updates on tours and special events. You may also contact the owners if you wish to host your own special event here. Head to the Bettendorf Castle website for more information.
If you’ve been on a tour of Bettendorf Castle in Illinois before, we would love to know about your experience in the comments! Looking for additional castles and fairy tale places to visit around the state? Take our fairy tale road trip to some of the state’s most magical places.
Located in southern Illinois, Shawnee National Forest is known for its diverse landscape that includes sandstone cliffs, bluffs, waterfalls, and some of the most intriguing rock formations you will ever see. Within this forest lies a section that is known as Pounds Hollow Ecological Area. Here you can hike along a trail to find a […]
The post Follow This 2.3-Mile Trail In Illinois To A Hidden Cave And Unique Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State.
As far as scenic highways and byways in Illinois go, Route 66 is the most iconic. Also known as the Mother Road, Route 66 begins in Chicago and travels westward where it ends at the California coast. Along the way through Illinois, travelers can get their fill of scenery, quirky roadside attractions, and historic eateries like the Ariston Cafe in Litchfield.
‘Tis the season to spread a little Christmas merriment! Whether you have little ones that can’t wait to see Santa or you just really love experiencing the twinkling lights, these Illinois attractions are certain to dazzle. Bundle up in a comfy coat and sip on a comforting cup of hot cocoa. These are the best […]
The post Visit 11 Christmas Light Displays In Illinois For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’ve ever fantasized about dining at a castle and being treated like royalty, Castle Ridge in Illinois is a place to add to your dining bucket list. With exceptional service, delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, and stunning lakefront views, you’ll be enchanted by this eatery. Have you been lucky enough to dine or attend an […]
The post This Castle Restaurant In Illinois Is A Fantasy Come To Life appeared first on Only In Your State.
When choosing a place to stay, what are some of the features you look for? If “stunning scenery” is at the top of your wish list, you may want to consider staying at Hazlet Cottages on Carlyle Lake in southern Illinois, an ideal place to be any time of year.
If you’re like most people, then you love cheese. Not only is cheese one of the most satisfying foods ever created, but it goes with just about everything. The Cheese Market in Freeport, Illinois, is a haven of cheeses, and if you haven’t yet been, clear some space in your calendar and make plans to go!
There’s often nothing better than that delicious first sip of a milkshake. Whether you enjoy the nostalgia of a classic shake or the art of an over-the-top shake piled high with a variety of other colorful desserts, we’ve handpicked some of the best places you can go for one of these ice cream creations in […]
The post The 7 Very Best Milkshakes You Can Possibly Find In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
The small town of Arthur is located in the heart of the Illinois Amish country. It’s a step back to simpler times when horse-drawn buggies were used instead of cars, when most household items were homemade, and when all food was made from scratch. If you’re looking for a day trip destination, Arthur is always a good choice. And one place you must visit in Arthur is The Homestead Bakery where you can pick up some homemade Amish goods that alone are worth the drive.
If you’re tired of shopping at the same old stores with the same old stuff, there’s a store in Chicago that’s unlike any other. Carrying the bizarre, the macabre, the odd, and the eclectic, Woolly Mammoth is one of the craziest stores you’ll ever shop at in Illinois. Let’s have a look.
There’s a covered bridge in Princeton, Illinois that is the oldest in the state, and it’s amazing that it is still in working order. This incredible piece of architecture is a sight to see, and you won’t want to miss it. Scroll on for more details about the iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois. If […]
The post The Oldest Covered Bridge In Illinois Has Been Around Since 1863 appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois is home to numerous breathtaking and historical places that look as though they were taken out of the pages of a fairy tale. While there are castles, gardens, mansions, and state parks that are quite enchanting, several small towns and cities have many fairy tale aspects as well. Take, for example, the city of Ottawa. With its small-town feel, charming downtown, pristine parks, waterfront, historical sites, and natural beauty, this is one magical place.
If you love discovering new trails, there’s one in Lake County worth exploring. Along the length of the Des Plaines River is an incredible trail that cuts through 12 nature preserves. The Des Plaines River Trail and Greenway covers over 30 miles, winding its way through a variety of landscapes with river views almost the entire way. If you haven’t yet been on this trail for a hike or bike ride, you should make plans to go.
Many people around the country think that the Illinois landscape is mostly flat prairie, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Throughout the state are lush forests, rivers, lakes, bluffs, canyons, and some of the most fascinating rock formations you’ll ever see. One such rock formation, known as Old Stoneface, can be found within the Shawnee National Forest and it’s one of the strangest and most fascinating geological wonders in Illinois.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The days are getting shorter, the air is filled with snow and holiday cheer, and shopping takes on a whole new meaning. Of course, it’s important to take a break from the crowded stores and holiday shopping wish lists and spend a little time taking in the […]
The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Illinois That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
When deciding to move, cost, school ratings, and location are just a few of the things taken into account. One of the biggest factors in whether or not to move somewhere is the area’s safety. Illinois residents, whether you’re looking to move or not, will be happy to know that one of the safest cities […]
The post This Illinois City Has Been Named One Of The Safest In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
What do you like to do in the fall? Do you enjoy visiting pumpkin patches, apple picking, or perhaps attending fall festivals around the state? Fall is also the ideal time to explore some of the smaller towns around Illinois — including the historic riverside town of Grafton. Located off of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, Grafton is filled with history, natural beauty, and incredible views of the cliffs as well as the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
We all love a view from the top — and a spectacular view is what you’ll get at the observation tower at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois. Located close to the Giant City Lodge, climb just 123 stairs to the viewing platform of the Giant City State Park Observation Tower for an epic bird’s eye view of the park below.
It’s always quite relaxing to find a cozy spot at home where you can curl up with a good book and read as you sip a glass of wine. But why stay at home when you can go out to a place like The Literary, where you can pluck a book from the shelves, order […]
The post Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
Historic sites and museums are abundant in Illinois. While there are lots of big-name attractions in Illinois, there are some lesser-known places that are also worthy of a visit. Take, for example, the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center in the small city of Savanna, Illinois. This local museum has been open since 2011 and offers several fascinating permanent and rotating exhibits, as well as special events throughout the year.
The Prairie State may be landlocked, but that doesn’t mean it lacks shorelines and beaches. With nearly 3,000 lakes, there are plenty of places to enjoy some time at, in, or on the water. If you’re looking for a slice of paradise with a lake and beach in the Prairie State, you can find it at Lake Glendale Recreation Area in Southern Illinois.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Illinois is for people who LOVE the Land of Lincoln. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 7