Bettendorf Castle In Illinois Took 36 Years To Complete And It’s Spectacular

By Melissa Mahoney
 4 days ago

Many of us can agree that some things are worth the wait. In the case of Bettendorf Castle in Illinois, it took 36 to complete what’s now a majestic castle that looks like it belongs in a fairy tale. Today, it serves as a private residence that occasionally opens up for public tours. If you’re curious about this European-style castle in Illinois, read on to find out more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRYpj_0crHMruU00
It all began in 1931 when a man by the name of Theodore "Teddy" Bettendorf emigrated from Luxembourg. He found a piece of property in Fox River Gorge and went to work building his dream castle reminiscent of the one he witnessed being restored in his European hometown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOS9I_0crHMruU00
Over the course of the next 36 years, Teddy harnessed his masonry skills to build his dream home using stones he collected from farmland, quarries, and other locations in the area. While it took a long time, his labor of love and hard work created the impressive Bettendorf Castle standing before us today.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uppUN_0crHMruU00
Today, Bettendorf Castle is privately owned, but large group tours are offered throughout the year. Private small group tours may also be arranged.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrX5L_0crHMruU00
On the guided tour, you'll be led around the castle grounds and learn all about the builder, the castle's history and special features, and preservation efforts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f61By_0crHMruU00
Among the features you'll get to see are a wishing well, a courtyard, a drawbridge, turrets, an observation tower, and a moat filled with water. It even has a dungeon! You may feel like you're in Europe, not Illinois, as you walk the grounds of this Gothic-style castle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXEKX_0crHMruU00
The impeccably manicured grounds feature fountains and mature oak trees. You'll also get to view and marvel at the castle from several different angles as you walk around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2zTg_0crHMruU00
Aside from its use as a private residence over the years, the estate has been used as a filming and photography location as well as a wedding venue. Special events are held throughout the year as well.

Bettendorf Castle is only open to the public during select tour events. Follow the Facebook page for updates on tours and special events. You may also contact the owners if you wish to host your own special event here. Head to the Bettendorf Castle website for more information.

If you’ve been on a tour of Bettendorf Castle in Illinois before, we would love to know about your experience in the comments! Looking for additional castles and fairy tale places to visit around the state? Take our fairy tale road trip to some of the state’s most magical places.

Only In Illinois

Only In Illinois

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Illinois is for people who LOVE the Land of Lincoln. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

