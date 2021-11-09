CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood Mom Hopes To Make Family Proud In 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaAXC_0crHLYN000
Gabe Cox has been watching "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a little girl and has introduced her own children to the show. Photo: Wheel of Fortune®: © 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photographer: Carol Kaelson.

Many Wheel of Fortun e contestants are longtime viewers of the iconic show, and Gabe Co x is no different.

According to a press release, the Lakewood, Colorado mother will be taking a spin on the game show Tuesday (November 16) evening. Cox is an author and podcaster who recently moved to Colorado with her family. She loves to run, hike, and visit the Centennial State's beautiful national parks.

The married mother of three also has a strong love for the show. Cox says watching Wheel of Fortune is a family tradition, first introduced by her father. Now she shares the pastime with her sons, who encouraged her to apply to be a contestant on the show.

Cox says she hopes to make her dad and sons proud by bringing home whatever prizes she earns on the show.

If you want to see the Lakewood mom compete, tune in to Wheel of Fortune Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KDVR (Fox 31).

You could be on the show, too! Click here to submit an application for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. If selected to be on Wheel of Fortune, you take home a minimum of $1,000.

Good luck, Gabe!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Lakewood, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
757
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy