Over Half of Afghanistan’s Population is Facing Hunger

Not long ago I heard a Heidi Baker speak at a worship event. She was visiting the United States but lives in Mozambique, where she runs a large ministry, Iris Global. In the past, she would host visiting teams from the U.S. and other nations, one of which was attended by a friend of mine several years ago. However, such trips are no longer safe and have been discontinued due to violence. Baker shared that many of the pastors and congregants she worked with had been killed or forced to flee their homes. Some had been crucified, others burned or beheaded. Numerous churches and villages have been burned, particularly in the northern region as violent insurgents attack, specifically targeting Christians. [1] The Iris Global website states: “Our most urgent focus right now is the crisis in northern Mozambique. Over the last four years, more than 700,000 people have fled violent insurgents with many seeking safety in Pemba and surrounding villages. The situation has deteriorated dramatically and experts have recommended communities and organizations like Iris serving in the region prepare for a protracted season of terror and instability.” [2]

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO