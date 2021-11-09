CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over Half of Afghanistan’s Population is Facing Hunger

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article11/09/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – In the aftermath of a catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the interruption of foreign aid, which supported nearly 80% of the Afghan economy, Afghanistan is nearing complete economic disaster. With rising food prices on basic items like cooking oil, over half of the population...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Foreign Aid#Taliban#Pakistan#Christians#Islam#Sharia#Afghans
