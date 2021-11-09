Stocks fall, putting market on track to end winning streak

The week started off strong, with the major benchmarks extending their series of record closing highs into Monday, with help from the long-awaited passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. By Tuesday, however, stocks were running out of steam, as investors began to take profits and inflation fears once again gripped Wall Street. The S&P 500 (SPX) wound up snapping an eight-day win streak, while the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) also took considerable breathers. Stocks continued to crash and burn on Wednesday, weighed down by the consumer price index's (CPI) biggest annual increase since 1990. October's CPI reading jumped 6.2% year-over-year, though jobless claims came in at another pandemic-era low.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO