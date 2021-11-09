ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comcast services restored after massive outage affecting several states

By WGN Web Desk, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnTCZ_0crHI7gp00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers.

Down Detector , which monitors issues and outages, showed that there were more than 50,000 reports of outages Tuesday.

The Bartlett Police Department in Illinois said its phone number was down and advised callers to dial 911 for both emergency and non-emergency calls.

The outage affected several states across the country, including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast.

Comcast released the following statement Tuesday:

“Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.”

COMCAST REPRESENTATIVE

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and phone service. The company hasn’t stated a reason for the outage yet. This story is developing. Check back for details.
ECONOMY
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
indiana105.com

Comcast Reports Widespread Outages

Philadelphia-based communications giant Comcast is reporting widespread outages across the country. Outages have been reported in Northwest Indiana, as well as other parts of the Hoosier state, across the Chicago area and elsewhere in Illinois, also in Michigan, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Customers are reporting connectivity problems like accessing the Internet and phone service. The outage was first reported around 7am Central time with some services slowly being restored to customers. No word at this time on what led to the widespread outages this morning.
INDIANA STATE
cbslocal.com

Comcast Xfinity Blames ‘Network Issue’ For Massive Internet Outage Across Chicago Area And The U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive Comcast outage left people scrambling to find internet service to get online to do their jobs on Tuesday. The outage for Comcast’s Xfinity internet service affected tens of thousands of customers across the country, including in the Chicago area. It was particularly troublesome for people who are still working from home.
CHICAGO, IL
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wgn#Bartlett Il Pd
Quad-Cities Times

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
INTERNET
The Flint Journal

Comcast outage knocks out internet, TV and phone service across U.S.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a comment from Comcast. A massive outage of services provided by Comcast/Xfinity has left millions without internet, phone and TV access, including public safety systems and more. It’s unknown how many customers are without the service, but interruptions have been reported in California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits US customers

(CNN) — If your Tuesday morning started out with internet connectivity problems, it’s not just you. Comcast customers in various areas across the United States, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, reported outages early Tuesday with their Xfinity internet service. Outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 52,000 outage reports around 9 a.m. ET, with most complaining of a “total blackout” of service.
INTERNET
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
chicagopublicsquare.com

Comcast outage / ‘A multitude of … benefits’ / Warning shot

Comcast outage. Internet and TV services across the country were disrupted by … something … this morning. ■ Not everyone in Chicago minded. ■ The outages were so widespread that calls to its support center went directly to a busy signal. ■ Mockery on Twitter: “It’s so great that they...
CHICAGO, IL
KETV.com

MUD restores access to natural gas after Wednesday outage

Thursday Morning, Metropolitan Utilities District said its technicians continued the restoration process after an isolated outage was reported on Wednesday. The outage impacted customers in the area of N. 16th St. to Highway 75, and Locust Street to Sahler Street. MUD now asks customers who have not had their gas...
OMAHA, NE
WSAW

UPDATE: Power restored to majority of customers affected by Marathon County power outage

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The majority of Wisconsin Public Service customers impacted by a power outage have had power restored. “We have been able to isolate the issue and restore service to the majority of our customers originally affected by the outage. We expect to complete repairs and restore service to 81 customers who remain affected by 1 p.m. this afternoon,” Matt Cullen a spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
AOL Corp

Snowplow driver shortage affecting several states ahead of winter

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wasted no time in preparing to keep the roads clear during the approaching winter season — the salt barns are stocked, the trucks are prepped and all the pre-checks are done. However, Ohio, along with at least five other states, is facing a critical setback: a shortage in snowplow drivers.
POLITICS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy