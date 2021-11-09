CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: Reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series "Quantum Leap," has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

WSAV News 3

