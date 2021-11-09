‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: Reports
Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series "Quantum Leap," has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.
