‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: Reports

Former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd opened up about another "slight" he felt from Judge Judith Sheindlin, before she even started her new IMDb TV show without him. In 2019, Sheindlin was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys, but Byrd was not picked to present the award. Instead, that job went to Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, who even joked on stage that Byrd should have been the presenter. Last month, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin never even approached him about joining her on Judy Justice.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO