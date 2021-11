The Seiko 5 Sports line of watches might be the most important out there. We know, it sounds like a lot. But hear us out. Here we have one of the most affordable mechanical watches on the market, with a dependable, durable and accurate automatic movement ticking time off in an incredible whir of rotors, counterbalances and springs. That accessibility and durability, paired with the tool-watch-cool aesthetic, makes the Seiko 5 Sports what some would call the perfect first watch. Or just the perfect watch — one that you’ll love, whether it’s the spark to build your first mechanical watch collection or just another beauty to add to your mechanically powered timekeeping obsession.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO