Jake Burton Never Lost His Passion for Shredding Fresh Pow and Sharing the Stoke

The world premiere of "Dear Rider" in NYC. How do you measure a person’s impact, especially when that impact has tangibly affected the world in large ways?. In the case of Jake Burton Carpenter, perhaps it is measured in the millions of people all over the globe who snowboard every winter. Or it could be in his company’s deep collection of benchmarks of snowboard development over the past four-plus decades: the pro models, the shapes, the graphics, the advancements in technology—not to mention the catalog of outerwear, boots, bindings, and accessories created under the Burton moniker. Maybe it is the team riders supported, the movies made, the hundreds of people who have joined the company behind the scenes to combine snowboarding and their professional aspirations. And then there’s the US Open, the Global Open Series, the Abominable Snow Jam, Tokyo Rail Days, and so many events that not only brought the best snowboarders in the world together in rider-driven competition, but also showed spectators possibility, fun, excitement, and progression—all in ample amounts. That snowboarding is in the Olympics, on television, allowed at (nearly) all ski resorts, and a household term understood colloquially—while retaining an ethos that is at its best when fast, loose and challenging the status quo—is so much due to the dreams of Jake in the late seventies as he built Burton by hand, shaping snowboards in Southern Vermont.

