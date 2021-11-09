CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Burton Never Lost His Passion for Shredding Fresh Pow and Sharing the Stoke

By Steve Mazzucchi
Cover picture for the articleLooking to revive your snowboarding thirst for the coming winter? Allow us to recommend Dear Rider, the moving new documentary about Jake Burton Carpenter, who passed away at age 65 in 2019. The film debuts tonight at 9 p.m. eastern on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO...

WWD

Jake Burton Carpenter Documentary Reveals the Highs and Lows of Snowboarding, Business and Life

Click here to read the full article. Legions of snowboarders knew Jake Burton Carpenter as an intrepid entrepreneur who made their sport soar, but millions more are about to get a warts-and-all view of how that came to be in a new documentary. Directed by Emmy winner Fernando Villena, “Dear Rider” is a Red Bull Media House film that explores the snowboarding pioneer’s life and vision. The documentary is packed with video footage of Carpenter, who died two years ago, from his early years and beyond, including scratchy family movies, on-the-mountain footage, mid-air competition and more telling moments. Twenty-plus riders past...
Newsday

HBO's 'Dear Rider' a portrait of LI snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter

If "Dear Rider," the HBO film about snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter, had picked up his story post-childhood, one might assume he grew up in Vermont or Utah or some other rural, powdery outpost. Certainly not Cedarhurst. "I do think it’s unconventional," said Fernando Villena, who directed the documentary, which...
Snowboard Magazine

Jake Burton’s Legacy is Rooted in Community: The World Premiere of “Dear Rider”

The world premiere of "Dear Rider" in NYC. How do you measure a person’s impact, especially when that impact has tangibly affected the world in large ways?. In the case of Jake Burton Carpenter, perhaps it is measured in the millions of people all over the globe who snowboard every winter. Or it could be in his company’s deep collection of benchmarks of snowboard development over the past four-plus decades: the pro models, the shapes, the graphics, the advancements in technology—not to mention the catalog of outerwear, boots, bindings, and accessories created under the Burton moniker. Maybe it is the team riders supported, the movies made, the hundreds of people who have joined the company behind the scenes to combine snowboarding and their professional aspirations. And then there’s the US Open, the Global Open Series, the Abominable Snow Jam, Tokyo Rail Days, and so many events that not only brought the best snowboarders in the world together in rider-driven competition, but also showed spectators possibility, fun, excitement, and progression—all in ample amounts. That snowboarding is in the Olympics, on television, allowed at (nearly) all ski resorts, and a household term understood colloquially—while retaining an ethos that is at its best when fast, loose and challenging the status quo—is so much due to the dreams of Jake in the late seventies as he built Burton by hand, shaping snowboards in Southern Vermont.
Awful Announcing

Director Fernando Villena talks “Dear Rider,” on Jake Burton Carpenter and Burton Snowboards: “This was the startup of startups.”

Tuesday sees the premiere of Dear Rider on HBO (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) and HBO Max. The documentary, from director Fernando Villena and Red Bull Media House, covers the story of Jake Burton Carpenter. Burton Carpenter built snowboarding into an eventual Olympic sport and built his Burton Snowboards company into a world leader, but faced significant health challenges, including nerve disease Miller Fisher Syndrome and cancer (which claimed his life in 2019). Villena spoke to AA recently about the film, and said what particularly struck him about the project was some of the footage of Burton Carpenter using notecards to communicate with his family after Miller Fisher Syndrome rendered him initially unable to talk to them.
