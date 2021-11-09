CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gookin named district's new chief judge

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago
FAIRFIELD — A new chief judge has been appointed for the Eighth Judicial District, which covers southeastern Iowa.

District Judge Myron Gookin, of Fairfield, will assume the post on Jan. 1. He will succeed current Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown, who is retiring at year's end.

Gookin has been on the bench since August 2011, and was a lawyer for 28 years prior. He received his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in 1980 and his juris doctorate from the Drake University Law School in 1983.

“I am very honored and thankful to be selected as Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial District of Iowa by Chief Justice Christensen and the Iowa Supreme Court,” Gookin said. “I look forward to the challenge and will work hard to be a positive force in the important work of the 8th Judicial District. We have terrific people working diligently every day in our district and I am excited to help and lead them in our mission to administer justice under the law equally to all persons.”

The Chief Judge still presides over cases but adds supervision duties for all judicial officers and court employees of the district. He will also serve on the judicial council, which advises the Iowa Supreme Court on administrative matters.

The Eighth Judicial District includes 14 counties (Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington) and has 11 district court judges, seven district associate court judges, one associate juvenile court judge, 14 part-time magistrates, and 120 employees. Gookin will oversee the operating budget of approximately $15.4 million. There were more than 53,000 cases filed in the district in 2020.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen made the appointment Tuesday.

"Judge Gookin has served the people of the Eighth Judicial District for more than a decade and was a well-respected lawyer for 28 years prior to being appointed to the bench,” Christensen said. “I love that his entire legal career has been in the community where he was born and raised. He is vested in Fairfield, Jefferson County, and the Eighth Judicial District where he has shown his commitment to the ideals of fairness, equality, and justice. I am confident he will be a respected leader who will provide the best possible judicial services to the people of his district.”

Gookin is married and has three children, and resides in Fairfield.

The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
CBS News

Mark Meadows fails to appear before January 6 committee, risking contempt referral

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did not appear for a Friday morning deposition with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, daring the panel to invoke contempt proceedings against him. In a statement, Meadows's attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated Meadows...
