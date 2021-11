If you feel like aspirin has been around forever, you're close: It's been dispensed since 1899 as the nation's first over-the-counter painkiller. An NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug), it's very effective in reducing pain and swelling. But despite its familiarity and widespread use, taking aspirin has serious risks—one so serious that an expert panel just warned that certain people should not take it. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO