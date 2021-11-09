CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Best Headphone Stands to Help Declutter Your Workspace

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA headphone stand can be a pretty inexpensive desktop accessory that can do wonders for the look and feel of your workspace. Most importantly, it can help declutter your...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Best PC stands for carpet

Keeping a PC on the ground frees up space for monitors and other battlestation gear, but keeping the computer on the ground can also run the risk of overheating. The risk of overheating is especially high if the floor is covered with carpet. Carpet restricts airflow in and out of...
TECHNOLOGY
criticalhit.net

Best Gaming Earbuds & Best Wireless Gaming In Ear Headphones Guide

Ready to take your gaming experience up a notch? If you’re tired of the same old sound system, and want to get the best out of your games, then it’s time for some new gaming earbuds. There are a lot on the market, but we’ve done all the homework for you, and found what we think are the best wireless gaming in ear headphones currently for sale.
VIDEO GAMES
TechHive

BuddyPhones Cosmos+ ANC headphone review: Sonorous safe listening for your child

You might think pink headphones with a shiny anime princess on the ear cups would be found in the bargain bin and sound like garbage. That was my first thought. I was wrong on both counts. The BuddyPhones Cosmos+ ANC kids’ headphone reviewed here cost $100, but it sounds as good as—or better—than some “serious” headphones costing considerably more.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphones#Design#Look And Feel
SPY

Warm Any Room of the House with the Best Portable Heaters of 2021

The colder months of the year are on the horizon, and while you might be caught up enjoying the summer heat, it’s wise to start preparing for when the lower temperatures get here. Centralized-heating systems can often take longer to warm up the house than we’d like them to, and winter blankets are only really useful when you’re sitting still. An easy answer to these two potential issues is to invest in one of the best portable heaters. The best portable heaters can heat up the space around you without restricting your movement. Some models can also save energy and reduce...
ELECTRONICS
Food52

Your Most Common Decluttering Dilemmas, Tackled by a Pro

The title of professional organizer Shira Gill’s new book Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life might have you thinking of all-white spaces and capsule wardrobes of just 25 items of clothing (I know that’s what I used to think when I heard the word “minimalist”). However Shira’s brand of minimalism is different: It makes room for all types of aesthetics and styles, kids, spouses, pets, and in Gill’s own case, a weakness for vintage jeans.
HOME & GARDEN
American Songwriter

Keep Your Instrument Safe With the Best Guitar Stand

For a gadget with such daily use and value, the guitar stand is often overlooked. Think about it, no matter how long or often you play your guitar, there are times when you have other things to do, and you just can't seem to find a safe spot to place your guitar. The couches and beds are there but as soon as you stretch your hand to place your guitar on one of those, there's an inner panic that makes you a bit reluctant about damaging your guitar's neck or breaking it into two pieces. Your best option is to place it on guitar stands where they stay firmly secured. The best part? A guitar stand’s use is not limited to indoor use alone. You can use it in the studio or on stage as well! In this article, we bring you the finest guitar stands in 2021.
GUITAR
SFGate

RS Recommends: The Best-Sounding Headphones You Can Buy Online

Headphones nowadays sound better than ever. The technology behind the newest drivers increases efficiency, while earcups have been engineered for acoustics, delivering your favorite music in crisp and pristine detail like never before. The best part: while audiophile headphones used to be reserved for musicians or producers in a studio,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
WRAL News

Target Holiday Best Sale: Headphones, tech, home

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Holiday Best Sale this week with deals on tech, home and more! See all the deals at Target.com HERE!. * Up to 50% off headphones. * Up to 40%...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro will supercharge your listening experience with headphones

Apple's latest MacBook Pro might boast a six-speaker sound system, but it should work a treat with the best headphones on the market, too. The Californian tech giant has updated its support pages and revealed that the 2021 MacBook Pro has technology in place which means it will have no issues working with "high impedance" headphones via its 3.5mm jack.
ELECTRONICS
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to declutter your home, life and finances through minimalism

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Do you have a bunch of stuff that you once thought you just had to have, but now you rarely use?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Esquire

Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Some of Sony's Best Headphones

Admit it: You want to upgrade your headphones. In fact, you need to. You just can’t bring yourself to commit to it because, well, we all hate change, even with habits like music listening, even if it’s going to be a major enhancement. But there’s no better time to stop shilly-shallying than now, as Amazon is putting five of Sony’s best headphone models on sale.
ELECTRONICS
New Haven Register

Save $180 on Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at Best Buy

In this day and age of video calls and working and doing most everything at home, noise-canceling headphones can make a huge difference, not only in privacy but hearing only what you actually need to hear. Beats makes some of the most stylish pairs out there, and the Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are on major sale for Black Friday at Best Buy: $169.99 (down from the original price of $349.99).
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Black Friday 2021: Best early headphone, earbud deals

Over the Black Friday shopping event, you can expect to find a massive range of deals when it comes to audio equipment including headphones, headsets, and wireless earbuds. It's not just Amazon anymore that jumps in to secure sales during the shopping event -- there are deals to be found at major US retailers on the runup if you're willing to shop around.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Turn your headphones into a world-class mix room

With dearVR MIX, immersive audio expert Dear Reality is bringing its iconic room virtualization to the stereo world. The dearVR MIX AAX/VST3/AU plugin turns any professional studio headphones into an ideal stereo mixing environment, placing the user in the sweet spot of carefully designed mix rooms – all through spatial audio technology. With dearVR MIX and the built-in Spatial Headphone Compensation (SHC) feature, audio producers, artists and content creators can ensure that their stereo productions translate reliably to any sound system – regardless of production type or music genre. Whether you’re in the studio or on the road, dearVR MIX lets you create outstanding sound experiences and assess positions, stereo width, reverb, and low-end frequencies with total reliability, anytime and anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Handmade Skull Headphone Stand with Concrete Base

The handmade skull headphone stand gives you a pretty cool way to hold your headphones, and a concrete base steadily keeps the stand in place. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. This is a well-crafted and eye-catching headphone holder handmade by KucoDesign, the Ukrainean handicraft studio that brought...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

The Best Bluetooth Headphones for Nintendo Switch for Holiday 2021

Tyler Colp is a freelance writer for How-To Geek. He has over a decade of experience covering gaming and technology across the internet. His work has been published on Wired, Windows Central, Polygon, and more. Read more... Elizabeth Henges is the Commerce Editor for How-To Geek. She has close to a decade's experience reporting on tech, gaming, and gadgets. Elizabeth has had her commerce work featured on XDA Developers, The Inventory, and more. She has also written for publications The Washington Post and The Verge. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
KRON4

Best vertical laptop stands

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you already have gone to the trouble of buying protective items such as a travel case or a protection plan, why wouldn’t you spend a little bit extra on a vertical laptop stand to keep your precious PC firmly in place? With an attractive and reliable unit like the OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand Holder With Adjustable Dock protecting your laptop, you can rest assured your laptop will remain safe until you decide to release it.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

How to declutter your Gmail Inbox with the Archive feature

One of the most straightforward ways to declutter a Gmail inbox is by archiving old messages. By archiving, your old emails get moved to their own section, while your primary inbox feels clean and decluttered. You have multiple ways to access archived mail, but it’s important to remember that it...
INTERNET
whathifi.com

Best Black Friday Samsung deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones, more

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more. And, thanks to that wide choice, and the imminent arrival of Black Friday, you don't have to look far...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy