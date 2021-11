One striking John Deere worker says it's time for strikers to get to work. The 15-year UAW member spoke recently to WQAD TV on the condition of anonymity. The man says he voted 'no' on the first two proposals and feels he's 'held hostage' by a small faction of union members who, he claims, are determined to continue voting 'no'.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 DAYS AGO