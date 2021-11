The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after video emerged of him carrying a gun and making death threats to an unspecified person. The 2020 first-round pick had been on injured reserve since Oct. 9 and ends his time with Las Vegas having appeared in just 13 games with seven starts. The news comes after the Raiders also waived their other 2020 first-round pick, Henry Ruggs, after an alleged high-speed, DUI collision that killed a 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

