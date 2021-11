On this episode of WTF California, we survive the great Xfinity outage of Monday night, Antioch Police announce arrests in connection with 25 robberies and Brentwood Union School District says no mandate likely this school year. Meanwhile, we discuss the Antioch interim city manager appointment of Cornelius Johnson and even the Antioch Herald Points out he retired as a Lieutenant and not a Captain as claimed by Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Antioch is also not being transparent with his resume or background. Where in the world is California Governor Gavin Newsom? We get into Oakland Crime surge in carjackings, Kamala Harris has terrible approval ratings, plus Los Angeles vaccine mandate now in effect plus more.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO