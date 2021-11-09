ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle says paid family leave isn't a 'political issue' after being criticised for breaking the royal family's rule on remaining politically neutral

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle said paid family leave isn't a "political issue."
  • The duchess has been criticized for using her title to advocate for the issue.
  • A palace aide told The Times of London that the "royal family has no say in American politics."

Meghan Markle said paid leave isn't a "political issue" after she was criticized by a palace aide for getting involved with politics in the US.

The Duchess of Sussex called US senators , including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, to advocate for paid parental leave in the US, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The duchess said she doesn't consider paid leave to be political when asked if she felt "anxiety" about getting involved with politics at The New York Times' DealBook summit on Tuesday.

"There's certainly a precedent in my husband's family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics, but I think paid leave, from my viewpoint, is just a humanitarian issue," the duchess said.

Markle in conversation at the DealBook summit.

The New York Times DealBook summit.

A Buckingham Palace aide previously said the Duchess of Sussex used her title "out of context" when discussing political topics, The Times of London reported on Sunday.

Speaking to The Times, an unnamed palace aide said members of the royal family usually "steer clear of those kinds of things."

"Otherwise you're using the title out of context and people will question your motive. The royal family has no say in American politics. Campaigning is important, but there's a difference between campaigning on 'issues' like the environment and mental health, and aligning yourself with policies," the aide said.

"The Duchess of Sussex doesn't have the right to have a more powerful voice [on the issue] than any other mother in America. She should not be playing in politics," they added.

Sen. Shelley Moore told Politico that the duchess introduced herself by her title, "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex," after calling her from a blocked number. Markle also wrote a letter to Congress to advocate for paid family and medical leave last month, which she signed with her royal title.

A source close to the duchess told The Times that she contacted members of Congress "in her personal capacity as an engaged citizen."

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by Insider. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 9

Raven 50
8d ago

She is in the USA no Royal titles here & the Queen should strip her of hers for using it in a manner inappropriate to the Monarchy rules. She really thinks she's somebody & she's not, she has no more influence than anyone else. 🙄

Reply
5
Valerie Bledsoe
8d ago

Consider that she doesn't really have a last name married to Harry. He doesn't have a last name...it was Wales when he was in school and military, and became Sussex when he married and was given that name by the queen. Meghan is married now and no longer Markle, so I'd guess that makes her Sussex?

Reply
2
Ruthanne Orrick
8d ago

Nobody asked for her opinion anyway. Does she really think, the average person, gives a hoot about what she thinks.

Reply(1)
3
