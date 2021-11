The gold markets have rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see gold markets race higher due to the idea of fighting inflation. With the market breaking above the $1835 level on Wednesday, we had cleared out a lot of stop losses and now looks like we are simply going to continue drifting higher. That being said, gold is a very volatile market and therefore we need to see some type of pullback in order to find a bit of value that we can get involved in, as chasing the trade is a very dangerous thing to do.

