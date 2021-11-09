China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

Beijing introduced new Covid-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics. China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month -- but also warned the "pandemic cannot be eradicated within a short period of time". The outbreak has hit at least 14 of China's provinces and millions have been tested in the past week. The situation is "serious and complex" and the epidemic "is still developing rapidly", Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference Saturday.

