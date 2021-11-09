CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

‘Climb out the back!’: See police rescue Pizza Hut delivery driver trapped in sinking car

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Friday night took a terrifying turn for one Volusia County motorist.

As storms soaked parts of Central Florida, her car traveled off the road and and into a Port Orange canal, swollen with rain water.

Three members of Port Orange Police Department responded to the crash scene.

When they arrived, they quickly realized there was little time to spare to free the driver from her sinking car.

The team of Sgt. Mialki, Ofc. Calenda and Ofc. Brashier entered the water and quickly began yelling to the driver in the nearly submerged red car.

Chest deep in water, they busted out windows in the vehicle and yelled repeatedly, “You need to climb out the back!”

Police body camera captured it all, including the woman crying out in hysteria as the heroes pulled her to safety.

“Here, here. I got her! Are you ok ma’am?,” can be heard on one of the rescuer’s video.

A department spokesperson proudly acknowledged the trio’s efforts, noting, “This is another great example of Port Orange Police Officer’s daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger.”

The woman was not seriously hurt.

