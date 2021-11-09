CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Massive new Lego Star Wars AT-AT set unveiled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Uvxz_0crHBxk700

(NEXSTAR) – Lego has officially unveiled a massive Lego Star Wars AT-AT that clocks in at 6,785 pieces, just in time for your holiday shopping.

The newest edition to the Ultimate Collector’s Series features amazing details on the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) which first appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The set features a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs and side panels that open to reveal highly detailed interiors. It also comes with a new Lego tool that allows the user to adjust each joint of the set’s massive legs.

Nine minifigures and various accessories are included, among them Luke Skywalker (along with a wire so builders can recreate the famous scene of him swinging from an AT-AT’s underside), as well as two speeder bikes and an E-Web cannon set.

(LEGO)

The AT-AT measures 24.5 inches tall, 27 inches long and 9.5 inches wide. It can also fit an army of up to 40 Snowtrooper minifigures inside.

Imagery from “The Empire Strikes Back” highlights the packaging, including four internal boxes that combine to form the famous Battle of Hoth scene.

Lego unveils Titanic set, its largest ever

The set was designed by LEGO Design Master Henrik Andersen. In a release, Andersen said, “The mega-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life. The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the LEGO set will make an impressive display. But we have also packed in plenty of details that will deliver hours of fun for fans of LEGO and Star Wars alike.”

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set will be available starting on November 26 at  LEGO Stores and at LEGO.com/star-wars for $799.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egOEV_0crHBxk700
(LEGO)

The set forms part of the Ultimate Collector Series, which also includes the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set, LEGO Star Wars UCS A-wing set, and the recently released LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars Makes Massive Change to Boba Fett

Bet most of you didn't even notice. A few months back, Star Wars caused a massive fan uproar after it shockingly changed the name of Boba Fett's iconic ship from Slave 1 to Firespray but apparently, the legendary science-fiction franchise has actually been subtly making changes to the famed bounty hunter all these years that most of you probably didn't even notice.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Scarif comes to LEGO Star Wars Battles as season 2 launches

Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have announced that season 2 of the Apple Arcade exclusive LEGO Star Wars Battles is now live, bringing with it the new planet of Scarif and 4 brand new unlockable units including AT-RTs and Gungan Gangs. Here’s the new season 2 screenshots and a trailer…
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Catch Some Ghosts With Three New 'Luigi's Mansion' LEGO Sets

LEGO has unveiled a series of new Luigi’s Mansion sets, scheduled to arrive in 2022. The brand will be offering three Expansion Sets focused on the popular Nintendo series, namely the Luigi’s Mansion™ Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set, Luigi’s Mansion™ Entryway Expansion Set and Luigi’s Mansion™ Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set. Players can use a LEGO Luigi or a LEGO Mario interactive figure from the previously-released Starter Courses for additional immersive sounds, music and extra interactivity.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

LEGO Announces A New Luigi’s Mansion Expansion to the Super Mario LEGO Sets

There was no better day then October 31st to announce that the Luigi’s Mansion game series will have its own expansion coming to the Super Mario LEGO sets. The popular spin off series to the Super Mario games will be getting three brand new LEGO sets on January 1st 2022, all with their own settings and characters, including the glorious King Boo who is getting his own LEGO figure. I feel like I shouldn’t be as happy as I am about that.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Andersen
Hot Hardware

Halloween Treat: Nintendo And Lego Unveil Frightfully Fun Luigi's Mansion Sets

Talk about spooky-good timing: Nintendo and Lego waited for Halloween to announce an expansion of the Lego Super Mario collection with a trio of new Luigi's Mansions sets. It will be a few months before you can actually buy them (drats!), but they are coming for some "ghost-catching fun" with a handful of iconic characters from the popular franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Sets Officially Unveiled, Here’s a First Look

The LEGO Super Mario world is getting three new Expansion Sets that follow the storyline of Luigi’s Mansion. You’ll get to experience new features that are specially designed to inspire creative play, with several fan favorite characters, including King Boo, Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad, Boo and more. Simply use a LEGO Mario or Luigi interactive figure from the Starter Courses to bring these new sets to life, complete with immersive sounds and music. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

This popular Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is 20% off on Walmart

It's that time of year again where people are excited for Christmas, and Walmart is building anticipation with 20% off a Lego Star Wars advent calendar. The Lego Star Wars advent calendar contains 335 pieces in total and behind each of the 24 doors is one of a Lego minifigure, a Lego figure, a buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory, all of which are inspired by The Mandalorian: season 2.
SHOPPING
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett poster gets a LEGO makeover

Following on from the release of the official trailer earlier this week, The LEGO Group has shared its own poster for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett featuring the legendary titular bounty hunter in minifigure form as he sits on his throne as the new crime boss of the Tatooine underground.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Titanic#Lego Design#Lego Stores#The Lego Star Wars
GamesRadar+

Nintendo reveals three new Luigi's Mansion themed Lego sets

Nintendo has unveiled three new Lego sets based upon Luigi's Mansion. Though Nintendo has quite rightly chosen Halloween to announce the new spooky sets, you'll have to wait until the new year to lay your hands on them, as all three packs - called Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway - will be available from January 1, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo And LEGO Reveal Brand New Super Mario Expansion Sets

Following on from last week's surprise announcement of Luigi's Mansion sets, Lego has now revealed some exciting new Super Mario expansion sets. Nintendo shared this news on its social media accounts, which also confirms they'll be arriving early on in 2022. Check them out above and below. As you can see, some familiar faces return.
VIDEO GAMES
manisteenews.com

Super-cool Star Wars Lego sets are on sale at Walmart right now

Lego sets are on holiday wish lists year after year—and the sets somehow keep getting cooler and cooler over the years. Walmart’s getting into the shopping season early with a slew of great early Black Friday discounts, and chief among them is a trio of highly giftable Star Wars Lego sets.
SHOPPING
StarWars.com

The Growing Galaxy of Adult LEGO Star Wars Fans

Inside my office you’ll find an Imperial probe droid, Rey’s speeder, and Anakin Skywalker’s podracer. And they’re all made out of LEGO bricks. See, I’m an AFOL — short for Adult Fan of LEGO, in community speak. But this is a relatively new development. In recent years, the LEGO Group...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
Den of Geek

Link Tank: You Can Buy a 6000+ Piece LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

You can now buy a 6,785 piece LEGO Star Wars AT-AT for a price of $800, and here are the reasons why you should justify that pretty penny. “Just as the Empire decimated planet after planet with its intimidating fleet of space weapons, LEGO continues to decimate responsibly planned budgets with its Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars sets. The latest Lucasfilm creation to lay waste and stomp all over your wallet is the new UCS AT-AT that costs a hefty $800.”
SHOPPING
SlashGear

Ultimate Star Wars LEGO AT-AT set fits 40+ minifigures inside

The most monstrous Star Wars LEGO set of the season appeared this week with one massive number of pieces. The Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is 6785 bricks large and fits together to be a hulking 25-inches (62cm) tall. This AT-AT comes with 9 minifigures, including 5x Snowtroopers, 2x AT-AT pilots, General Veers, and Luke Skywalker.
LIFESTYLE
Space.com

This Lego Star Wars X-Wing is $10 off from Amazon as a pre-Black Friday deal

Red Five standing by! You can now get a buildable Lego model of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing from Amazon, and save $10 in this pre-Black Friday deal. The 474-piece Lego X-Wing comes with awesome minifigures including Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber, Princess Leia and R2-D2. An X-Wing model is a must have for any Lego Star Wars fan or collector and you can check out our Lego Star Wars X-Wing review to see what this is like before buying.
SHOPPING
flickeringmyth.com

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT set is LEGO’s most expensive ever

LEGO has officially unveiled its massive 6,785 piece LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT. Measuring over two feet in height and length, the iconic Imperial Walker from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back comes with nine minifigures, with room to transport a troop of 40 Snowtroopers, and invades toy stores on November 26th with a record-setting price tag of £749.99/$799.99; check out the promotional images here…
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy