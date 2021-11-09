CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unseasonably warm today and tomorrow—-rain and falling temps on the way

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll see another unseasonably warm day today and tomorrow. We are looking at mostly cloudy...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
localdvm.com

Temperatures to drop into the 30s

After seeing a cold front push through Friday, temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler Saturday morning. Chiller conditions are to come after a trough pushes, though, which will send lows into the 30s overnight Saturday. It will be bitterly cold to begin Sunday. The trough passing today may bring us some...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
KFDA

Unseasonably warm outlook

Temperatures have certainly been warmer for our Saturday so far, and things look to cool down slightly for Sunday with an incoming front, however our focus for now will be on early next week, where temperatures look to be possibly record breaking when it comes to the heat. Winds will turn out of the north Sunday morning as cooler air moves in, dropping our highs down into the mid 60s before winds turn back out of the south/southwest, ushering in 70s for Monday, and perhaps mid 80s by Tuesday. One concern for Tuesday, is increasing winds, along with the warmer weather and overall dry air, fire danger could be a threat. We will monitor the situation and keep you updated!
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

First winter system to move in Sunday

It feels more like December this weekend with wind chills in the 20s. Grab extra layers before you head out this evening, we stay mainly dry, but it will be cold and breezy. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight, but the cold wind will make it feel more like the mid 20s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy