BioNTech CEO says new COVID pills unlikely to dent vaccination uptake

Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 3.6% in premarket trade Friday, after Chief Executive Alex Gorksy told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to split into two companies, splitting off the consumer group from the prescription drugs and medical devices business. The company confirmed the story in a release early Friday. J&J will separate the consumer business in 18 to 24 months, he said, because its customers and markets have diverged so much from the rest of the business in recent years, including during the pandemic. "The best path forward to ensure sustainable growth over the long...
Comments / 0