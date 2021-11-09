CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioNTech CEO says new COVID pills unlikely to dent vaccination uptake

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The Chief Executive of COVID-19 vaccine pioneer BioNTech said he does not expect for now that new oral treatments against the viral infection...

#Covid#Pfizer Inc#Ceo#Reuters#Merck Co
