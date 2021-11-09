‘Great Escapes’ Host Morgan Freeman on Why We Root for Prison Breaks (VIDEO)

The Oscar-winning Shawshank Redemption star, 84, hosts Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (Nov. 9 on History), a new documentary series about famous jailbreaks from the world’s most notorious prisons. Excluding the one in The Shawshank Redemption, which prison escape is the most memorable?. I would think the one that’s the...
Legendary actor Morgan Freeman explores real-life cases of prison breaks on the History Channel, starting this week. “Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman” premieres on the History Channel on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Philo or Sling.
Morgan Freeman’s new film “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” — out Nov. 19 — centers on an elderly unarmed black veteran killed by police. Still, he’s broken with the progressive left and told Black Enterprise’s Selena Hill: “I’m not the least bit for defunding the police. Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, very necessary for us to have.”
Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption) hosts a History docuseries recreating some of the world’s most notorious prison breaks. Supergirl hangs up her cape in a two-hour series finale. HBO’s Dear Rider profiles snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter. NBC’s guilty pleasure La Brea weathers a prehistoric superstorm. An Oscar nominee for...
As I was searching for a movie to critique, a fellow student requested that I review this film even though it is an older movie. “The Great Escape” (1963) is based off of a true story about a group of allied prisoners of war during WWII, who devise a plan to escape a Nazi prison camp and to draw Nazi forces away from battle to search for them. They create a daring plan for 200 men to escape through a tunnel in just one night.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
The cast and crew of NCIS are in mourning following the very sad news that the show's longtime staff member and audience liaison, Harriet Margulies, has tragically passed away at the age of 94. According to a CBS spokesperson, Harriet died on 30 October at her home in Northridge, California,...
90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
Tessa Thompson is one of the lead roles in Netflix’s new movie, “Passing.”. Thompson plays Irene Redfield, who is staggered by her close friend’s lifestyle. Irene lives in Harlem with her husband, a Black doctor. Ruth Negga stars as the “passing” Clare Kendry, who is married to Alexander Skarsgård — an openly racist white man. Clare, who lives in a nice part of Manhattan, keeps the truth from her white husband.
Did Tom Selleck choose his career over more family time, further delaying his retirement plans? According to one tabloid, Selleck backtracked on quitting the show Blue Bloods, leaving his wife, Jillie Mack, furious. Gossip Cop investigates to see how fragile Selleck’s marriage is right now.
Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
Robert De Niro got the court's approval as it ruled that the actor's estranged wife, Grace Hightower, will not get half of the money he made in Hollywood and business ventures. After two decades of sharing married life together, De Niro and Hightower called it quits. Their divorce also led...
On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
Former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd opened up about another "slight" he felt from Judge Judith Sheindlin, before she even started her new IMDb TV show without him. In 2019, Sheindlin was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys, but Byrd was not picked to present the award. Instead, that job went to Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, who even joked on stage that Byrd should have been the presenter. Last month, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin never even approached him about joining her on Judy Justice.
