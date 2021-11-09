ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comcast services restored after massive outage affecting several states

By WGN Web Desk, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zqqku_0crHAGGR00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 11 a.m., Comcast services was reported to be restored for impacted customers.

Down Detector , which monitors issues and outages, showed that there were more than 50,000 reports of outages Tuesday.

The Bartlett Police Department in Illinois said its phone number was down and advised callers to dial 911 for both emergency and non-emergency calls.

The outage affected several states across the country, including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast.

Comcast released the following statement Tuesday:

“Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.”

COMCAST REPRESENTATIVE

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Call volume increases for contact tracers ahead of the holidays

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Vermilion County is having a harder time keeping up with contact tracing as the holidays approach. Contact tracing is the process of reaching out to each person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and then reaching out to each of their close contacts. The Vermilion County Health Department has six part-time employees […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Indiana, Illinois in top 15 of states with the worst road infrastructure

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets. QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From The Vault: November 17th, 2013 Tornado Outbreak

On November 17th, 2013, one of the largest tornado outbreaks ever recorded in the region struck the Midwest. The outbreak produced over 70 tornadoes, several which were strong to violent (EF2-EF4). List of Illinois tornadoes (Courtesy NWS Chicago): Here’s a look at some of our video From The Vault of that frightening day in Central […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

8 years later- people remember the tornado that destroyed their town

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight years ago today lives were changed forever in Gifford. A tornado ripped through town, destroying or damaging about 200 homes. Several people wrote on our Facebook posts talking about where they were when the tornado happened. Two people say they were lucky to be right on the outskirts of town […]
GIFFORD, IL
WCIA

Mattoon train depot getting an upgrade

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon train depot is getting some updated security, and it’s been years since the last one. They’re getting an all-new video surveillance system. That means brand new cameras and a brand new monitoring system. The last time they were updated was in 2009. Right now, the cameras are analog. They […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Overnight U.S. 36 closure to begin Tuesday

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that an overnight closure of U.S. 36 at Interstate 57 will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the closure is necessary for repairs to the I-57 bridges over U.S. 36 and will last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Jesse White to expand driver’s license and ID Card appointment program to larger facilities in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that throughout the next few months, many larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. White said vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wgn#Bartlett Il Pd
WCIA

IDOT releases new winter roads map

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With winter approaching and snow appearing in the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation debuted an improved winter road conditions map of the state on its Getting Around Illinois website. IDOT officials say the new map will give drivers more specific, reliable updates. Instead of displaying conditions by county, the new […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

FedEx Ground hiring for holiday season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As the holiday shipping season nears, FedEx Ground is responding to a continued rise in online shopping by launching a hiring effort in the Champaign area. FedEx Ground says it has more than 600 open positions, both parttime and fulltime, with growth opportunities as the company expands capacity. Position benefits include: […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I building scheduled to begin demolition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign just announced that an iconic campus facility is coming down. According to U of I officials, the Old Feed Mill on St. Mary’s Road is scheduled to begin demolition at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said there is a replacement of this building. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
WCIA

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christmas tree that was selected to make an appearance at the U.S. Capitol Building this year stopped at Effingham for a night on Sunday. According to Illinois State Police, a different National Forest is selected every year to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
920
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy