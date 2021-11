Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below. Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...

