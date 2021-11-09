CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dropkick Murphys Reveal 22-Date 2022 ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Tour

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanksgiving and Christmas are on the horizon, but Dropkick Murphys are already looking ahead to St. Patrick's Day 2022. It's fitting of course given this is prime touring season for the band who are taking part in a 22-date "St. Patrick's Day" tour. The trek gets underway on Feb....

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

