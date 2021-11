There were a number of big moments that took place throughout the Supergirl two-hour series finale, whether it be Lex Luthor being stopped or the wedding of Alex and Kelly. Yet, we wondered going into the finale the meaning behind the title: “Kara.” Obviously, that is Supergirl’s alter ego, but why did it matter within the context of the story? Why go there now? It was because of a huge, transformational moment in Kara Danvers’ life: Telling the world who she really was. Not only that, but also having Cat Grant be the person to help her do it.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO