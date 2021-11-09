CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

PARIS (Reuters) – China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig...

The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aviation Week

China’s Big Three Report Slowing Recoveries After COVID Outbreaks

The latest quarterly results from China’s big three state-owned airlines show the recovery of their balance sheets has slowed after sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks across the country. China Southern and China Eastern’s losses narrowed, while Air China continues to sink deeper into the red. China... Subscription Required. China’s Big Three Report...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

China cracks down over 'serious' COVID outbreak

Beijing introduced new COVID-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics. China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month—but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Connecticut

China's Coal Shortage Eases After Beijing Steps in, Report Says

BEIJING — China's coal shortage is easing thanks to new government policies, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note Tuesday. According to the report, the number of Chinese provinces with significant power shortages fell to two in mid-October — down from 18 at the start of the month. The bank said that's based on a shortfall in supply versus demand of more than 10%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
missouri.edu

MU lab aids surveillance efforts for deadly African Swine Fever

Brian Consiglio: African swine fever, or ASF, is a highly infectious and deadly disease affecting pigs. It originated in Africa, but outbreaks of the disease have recently been reported in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. While there has never been a confirmed case of African Swine Fever in the United...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Poultry Site

Germany reports another outbreak of H5N1

An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north east Germany. The disease was confirmed on a small farm in Hohenkirchen in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, reports Reuters. The flock involved was small, and included 17 hens, 28 ducks and two geese, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
southeastagnet.com

Breakthroughs in Developing an African Swine Fever Vaccine

Tenacious USDA scientists have scored a breakthrough in the search for a vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF). Gary Crawford reports efforts are getting closer and closer to the Holy-grail of animal health science when it comes to ASF. And after years of research, the scientists have a vaccine they...
SCIENCE
IBTimes

Taiwan Says China Capable Of Air, Sea Blockade Of Island

China is capable of blockading Taiwan's major ports and airports to cut off key transport links, the island's defence ministry warned Tuesday, with Beijing-Taipei tensions at their highest in years. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as part of its...
POLITICS
omahanews.net

China says recent Pentagon report is full of prejudice

Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): China has said that the recent report released by the Pentagon is full of prejudice and disregarded facts that claimed Beijing is rapidly expanding the number of its nuclear delivery platforms. A new Pentagon report on Wednesday revealed that China is constructing the infrastructure necessary...
CHINA
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

One of the top businesswomen in China, who's called China's 'iron lady' and says she's never taken a day of vacation, hinted at making a 22-year-old intern her successor

Dong Mingzhu, known as China's "iron lady," said she's training an intern to become just like her. Chinese social media has been buzzing about the 22-year-old, who Dong promoted to secretary recently. Meng Yutong, a young university graduate who majored in Spanish, responded to the media attention by saying she's...
CHINA

