The cuts are coming. It is just a matter of when the Oakland A’s will pull the trigger. Some of those have already happened. The A’s declined their option on Jake Diekman, letting him loose in free agency. Bob Melvin was allowed to leave without any compensation coming back. None of their significant free agents will be back. Ownership had already begun crying poverty before the offseason began. It is going to be a long countdown to Opening Day.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO