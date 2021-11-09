CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets twice in a span of four weeks coming up soon, and it's starting to look like their best chance will come if they have to face the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That's based on the Jets' past two games, which have seen both Mike White and Josh Johnson put up big numbers, first in a stunning victory against Cincinnati in Week 8 and then in the 45-30 Thursday night loss against the Colts in Week 9.

Given his draft status, though, it's likely the Jets will turn back to Zach Wilson once he recovers from his knee injury, even though his rookie season has been at best very uneven and at worst mistake-filled.

The Dolphins' opponents this week, the Baltimore Ravens, showed off the great balance they can have on offense in their 34-31 overtime victory against Minnesota.

One key factor for the Baltimore offense has been the improvement for 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown from nearby Hollywood, Florida — hence his nickname "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown is less than 100 receiving yards from matching his career high and he produced his third 100-yard game of the season when he had nine catches for 116 yards against the Vikings.

AFC EAST BATTLE?

So maybe we need to hold off on crowning the Bills as repeat division champs, right?

To say their 9-6 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday was stunning would be putting it mildly, but it once again demonstrated that their offense just isn't anywhere near as dynamic as it was last season.

And the biggest issue on offense — you can tell whether this sounds familiar — is the line and pass protection.

The Bills didn't necessarily have a great offensive line in 2020, but it's taken a step back and Josh Allen isn't able to work as much magic off broken plays as he did last year.

Ironically, it was Jacksonville's Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick in 2019 one year after the OTHER Josh Allen was taken seventh by the Bills, who had the monster game for the Jaguars with a sack, interception and fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, the Patriots continue to get better and better defensively, their latest victory coming off a complete shutdown of Sam Darnold and the Carolina offense.

An interesting sub-plot in that game was Stephon Gilmore getting a pick for the Panthers against his former team, while J.C. Jackson had two for New England, giving him an NFL-high 22 since 2018 as he broke his tie with Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins will face Carolina on Nov. 28 and there's really no way to tell at this point which quarterback they'll be facing — P.J. Walker or Sam Darnold, who has regressed badly over the past month.

QUICK HITTERS

-- We mentioned last week the solid work done by former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the New York Giants, and there was another great example against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Giants pulled out a 23-16 victory at MetLife Stadium despite being outgained 403-245 thanks in large part to Xavier McKinney's two interceptions, including a pick-six in the third quarter.

-- There was good news for the Dolphins in the late-afternoon window with the 49ers' convincing home loss against Arizona — despite the Cardinals playing without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. That game showed again the Cardinals are legit, while at the same time illustrating the 49ers clearly aren't the team many thought it would be heading into the 2021 season. And that's where it helps the Dolphins, who own the 49ers' 2022 first-round pick. The 49ers' remaining schedule has a lot of tough games left, including two against the Rams, though it also includes a game at Jacksonville and a home game against Houston in Week 17.

-- Cleveland's rout of Cincinnati looks like the Browns might benefit with addition by subtraction after agreeing to release Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns offense needs to center on its running game and short passing, so Beckham was a bad fit and stats show Baker Mayfield does better without him.

-- The Titans served notice that they're not going to go away just because Derrick Henry has been sidelined, but they're also not going to get the kind of defense they got against the Rams every week. Yes, the Titans scored 28 points in the victory, but let's also realize that they finished with 194 total yards. This wasn't about Ryan Tannehill overcoming Henry's absence; this was about the defense stealing a game for Tennessee.

-- And, lastly, we'd be remiss not to discuss Week 9 without mentioning the final game of the week and the — how shall we put this? — highly suspect officiating. From a bad low block penalty that cost the Bears a touchdown (no contact, not outside the tight end box), to a dubious DPI (also against the Bears) to the ridiculous taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter, this was a mess.

Comments / 0

Related
AllDolphins

Dolphins-Falcons Week 7 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. -- Tua Tagovailoa had a second consecutive impressive opening drive, this time completing 4 of 4 passes in third-down situations. -- The...
NFL
AllDolphins

Tua 'Very Confident' He Is Dolphins QB

The Miami Dolphins have failed to make a definitive statement about Tua Tagovailoa being their quarterback beyond the NFL trading deadline next Tuesday, but Tua himself is confident that will be the case. During his weekly media session Wednesday, Tagovailoa hinted that head coach Brian Flores has made that commitment...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2021 Week 7 Report Card

The Miami Dolphins' losing streak continued Sunday with another heartbreaking loss, a 30-28 setback against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Here's the weekly breakdown on how each position group performed:. Quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa put together a very efficient performance against the Falcons by running a short passing game...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
AllDolphins

Report: Dolphins-Texans Have Agreed on Watson Trade But Issues Remain

A few hours after Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross brushed away questions about possible interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a new report from longtime Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain indicated that Watson and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are the only things now standing in the way of a trade.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup

Despite yet another painful loss, the latest one coming against the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins pretty much held their position when it comes to the national power rankings. The Dolphins literally stayed in the same spot as last four week in four of the seven outlets used for our...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bills#Rams#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Afc East Battle
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the Tuesday Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made official Tuesday the four roster moves that had been reported over the past two days, but there still might be more transactions to come this week. One day after head coach Brian Flores said veteran defensive back Jason McCourty and running back Malcolm Brown would be going on injured reserve, the team indeed placed those two players on IR.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2021 Week 7 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

When we examine the snap counts for the Miami Dolphins in the 30-28 Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, the 2021 draft class certainly comes to the forefront from both extremes. On one hand, there was rookie safety Jevon Holland playing all 63 defensive snaps, joining cornerbacks Byron Jones...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Baker's Streak, Phillips, Howard and More

The Miami Dolphins again had full participation at practice Thursday, though this time they conducted a regular workout. A total of seven players were listed as limited participants on the injury report, down from nine when the team did an estimation after their walk-through Wednesday. Linebackers Elandon Roberts and Jaelan...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Trade Talk, Offensive Line, Buffalo Game, Tua, More

Three days before the NFL trade deadline and one day before the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the latest All Dolphins mailbag features a lot of good questions on topics ranging from Tua (of course) and his future, players who could be moved, the state of the offensive line, and many more.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllDolphins

Dolphins Lose at Buffalo: Quick Takeaways

There was more of the same for the Miami Dolphins in their seventh consecutive loss, the 26-11 setback against the Buffalo Bills, but also some things we haven't seen very much this season. The new was the relentless pressure we saw the Dolphins applying on quarterback Josh Allen for the...
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Soundbites of Bills Rematch Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 8 rematch against the Buffalo Bills:. Head coach Brian Flores on what gives him confidence the Dolphins can handle the Bills pass rush better than in Week 2: “They’re a good rush team. They bring a lot of guys. They’ve got good rushers, good scheme. Obviously protection is going to be a big part of protecting the quarterback. It’s going to be a big part of the game plan in order for us to push the ball down the field in the pass game. Obviously we talked about that extensively — the different looks they have, the players they have. We will continue to practice for that and prepare for that as we get closer to the game. It’s a big part of it, no doubt about that. It’s a point of emphasis. We’re going to have to protect if we’re going to move the ball.”
NFL
NJ.com

Bills vs Dolphins Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 8

Our NFL betting expert offers best Bills vs Dolphins predictions and betting picks for their week eight clash today at 1 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, N.Y. on CBS. Buffalo demolished Miami 35-0 in the most lopsided Bills' win over their AFC East rivals in the history of the series. That was an angry and motivated Buffalo squad, coming off of a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cam Newton reunites with Panthers, plus NFL playoff projections entering Week 10 and Ravens-Dolphins picks

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. Since it's Thursday, that means there's an actual NFL game being played tonight, although I use the word "game" very loosely and that's because the Dolphins are involved. Watching actual Dolphins play football would arguably be more exciting than what we've seen from Miami this year.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Waste Strong Defensive Effort

For a good portion of the game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins played the kind of defense they did so often in 2020 and frustrated the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for Miami, the offense couldn't pull its share of the load quickly or often enough and the...
NFL
AllDolphins

NFL Viewer Guide for Week 8: Ranking the Matchups and Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 8. The Week 8 slate of games isn't particularly exciting, and the best matchup already took place when the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
194
Followers
825
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy