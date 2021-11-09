Final NFL Week 9 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets twice in a span of four weeks coming up soon, and it's starting to look like their best chance will come if they have to face the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That's based on the Jets' past two games, which have seen both Mike White and Josh Johnson put up big numbers, first in a stunning victory against Cincinnati in Week 8 and then in the 45-30 Thursday night loss against the Colts in Week 9.

Given his draft status, though, it's likely the Jets will turn back to Zach Wilson once he recovers from his knee injury, even though his rookie season has been at best very uneven and at worst mistake-filled.

The Dolphins' opponents this week, the Baltimore Ravens, showed off the great balance they can have on offense in their 34-31 overtime victory against Minnesota.

One key factor for the Baltimore offense has been the improvement for 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown from nearby Hollywood, Florida — hence his nickname "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown is less than 100 receiving yards from matching his career high and he produced his third 100-yard game of the season when he had nine catches for 116 yards against the Vikings.

AFC EAST BATTLE?

So maybe we need to hold off on crowning the Bills as repeat division champs, right?

To say their 9-6 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday was stunning would be putting it mildly, but it once again demonstrated that their offense just isn't anywhere near as dynamic as it was last season.

And the biggest issue on offense — you can tell whether this sounds familiar — is the line and pass protection.

The Bills didn't necessarily have a great offensive line in 2020, but it's taken a step back and Josh Allen isn't able to work as much magic off broken plays as he did last year.

Ironically, it was Jacksonville's Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick in 2019 one year after the OTHER Josh Allen was taken seventh by the Bills, who had the monster game for the Jaguars with a sack, interception and fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, the Patriots continue to get better and better defensively, their latest victory coming off a complete shutdown of Sam Darnold and the Carolina offense.

An interesting sub-plot in that game was Stephon Gilmore getting a pick for the Panthers against his former team, while J.C. Jackson had two for New England, giving him an NFL-high 22 since 2018 as he broke his tie with Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins will face Carolina on Nov. 28 and there's really no way to tell at this point which quarterback they'll be facing — P.J. Walker or Sam Darnold, who has regressed badly over the past month.

QUICK HITTERS

-- We mentioned last week the solid work done by former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the New York Giants, and there was another great example against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Giants pulled out a 23-16 victory at MetLife Stadium despite being outgained 403-245 thanks in large part to Xavier McKinney's two interceptions, including a pick-six in the third quarter.

-- There was good news for the Dolphins in the late-afternoon window with the 49ers' convincing home loss against Arizona — despite the Cardinals playing without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. That game showed again the Cardinals are legit, while at the same time illustrating the 49ers clearly aren't the team many thought it would be heading into the 2021 season. And that's where it helps the Dolphins, who own the 49ers' 2022 first-round pick. The 49ers' remaining schedule has a lot of tough games left, including two against the Rams, though it also includes a game at Jacksonville and a home game against Houston in Week 17.

-- Cleveland's rout of Cincinnati looks like the Browns might benefit with addition by subtraction after agreeing to release Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns offense needs to center on its running game and short passing, so Beckham was a bad fit and stats show Baker Mayfield does better without him.

-- The Titans served notice that they're not going to go away just because Derrick Henry has been sidelined, but they're also not going to get the kind of defense they got against the Rams every week. Yes, the Titans scored 28 points in the victory, but let's also realize that they finished with 194 total yards. This wasn't about Ryan Tannehill overcoming Henry's absence; this was about the defense stealing a game for Tennessee.

-- And, lastly, we'd be remiss not to discuss Week 9 without mentioning the final game of the week and the — how shall we put this? — highly suspect officiating. From a bad low block penalty that cost the Bears a touchdown (no contact, not outside the tight end box), to a dubious DPI (also against the Bears) to the ridiculous taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter, this was a mess.