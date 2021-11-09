CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mary J. Blige Performs at Chanel No. 5's 100th Anniversary Party

By Michael Appler
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won’t find Chanel No. 5 under the tree just yet. But in New York City on Friday, the iconic fragrance and fashion brand took over Rockefeller Center for an exclusive debut party of “Chanel No. 5 In the Stars,” a new outdoor installation which celebrates the iconic fragrance’s 100th year...

WWD

Celebrating Chanel No.5’s Centennial at Rockefeller Center With Mary J. Blige and Tommy Dorfman

Click here to read the full article. In-person events may be back in full swing, but for many partygoers at Chanel’s party on Friday night, it wasn’t until the soiree that they felt a true sense of a return to normalcy. “It’s how you know the world is returning back to normal: when Chanel says so,” said “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in DubaiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Three days after the brand’s cruise 2022 repeat show in Dubai, it came Stateside for another affair. The party, dubbed “In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Kristine Froseth Partied With Chanel Before Running the NYC Marathon

On Sunday, November 7, the actress Kristine Froseth wore a pair of hot pink spandex shorts and a red tank top with her name scrawled in black marker across the front to run the New York City Marathon. But on the Friday night prior, her look was far more red carpet glam than 26-mile-race appropriate. The Norwegian-American actress, who shot to fame through roles alongside Julia Garner in The Assistant and with Diana Silvers in the ballet drama Birds of Paradise appeared at Chanel’s celebration for the 100th anniversary of its No. 5 fragrance wearing—what else?—head-to-toe Chanel straight from the spring 2021 runway. For her evening at Rockefeller Center, Froseth opted for a black iridescent tweed dress with a black silk organza jacket, fuzzy 2.55 bag, and pirate-esque boots that would not look out of place on board The Black Pearl. The look, she explained while walking the red carpet ahead of a live performance by Mary J. Blige, was inspired by a punk phase Froseth is currently deep in—due to playing a “punk chick,” as she described the character, in an upcoming indie film. “I’m feeling that out. It’s very different from who I am, but I’m in that mood,” she said. In addition to prep for the aforementioned film, Froseth will star as young Betty Ford in Showtime’s new series The First Lady. She’ll also appear with Taylour Paige in Lena Dunham’s top-secret film project Sharp Stick—Paige, who was in attendance at the Chanel party Friday night, enveloped Froseth in a huge hug on the red carpet during this interview, saying “Hi, I love you!” (A chorus of “Hiiiii, dude!” erupted thereafter, with Froseth adding that Paige is her “girl crush.”) After finishing her duties on the red carpet, Froseth could relax at the party—where she took film camera selfies with Dickinson’s Ella Hunt, chatted with Phoebe Tonkin, and mingled with Brittany O’Grady. To catch a glimpse of Froseth’s getting ready process, scroll through the gallery below.
