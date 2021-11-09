The NFL Will Scale Back Taunting Calls
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to the controversial taunting call against Bears' LB Cassius Marsh that may have cost the game vs the Steelers on MNF. The guys wonder if the all the backlash that comes following a primetime game will lead to the league scaling back taunting penalties and they debunk the rumor that taunting leads to more dirty plays or fighting on and off the field.
Jonas Knox: "Because this was a primetime, standalone game and it's getting as much coverage as it's getting, I wonder if it's going to start seeing it slow down a little bit, some of the taunting calls."
Brady Quinn: "We're at the halftime point of the season so we all know how this works. The NFL has their points of emphasis."
Jonas Knox: "They hit their quota."
Brady Quinn: "Well they have a quota but it's more of setting a tone, and they do it in the first half of the season, and then it just fades away in the second half, or any changes they wanna make, they just subtly kinda guide the officials on the field in a certain path."
