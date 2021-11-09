CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau School District to distribute $1M in ‘thank you’ bonuses for staff

By Damakant Jayshi
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School Board on Monday approved a plan to offer bonuses totaling $1 million as a “thank you” gesture to staff who worked through the pandemic.

Wausau School District Superintendent Keith Hilts said the stipends are recognition and appreciation for the extra efforts over the past 18 months.

Each staff will get a flat $100 bonus, plus 1.25% of their base salary.

“For example, a colleague earning $30,000 would receive $100 plus $375 (1.25% of base) for a total bonus of $475,” Hilts said.

Payments could be processed before the end of the year.

In another decision, the Board also unanimously endorsed a resolution prepared by Milwaukee Public School Board of Directors calling on Wisconsin public schools “to develop an educational curriculum and professional training to teach the history, culture and contributions of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders to the economic, cultural and social development of Wisconsin and the USA.” Board Vice President James Bouche urged the board to support Milwaukee’s resolution.

Two members of the 9-member Board were absent. (Click here for the text of the resolution, and go to agenda item No. IX.A.2).

The Board also honored Krista Gates, Wausau West High School’s General and AP Physics teacher, for receiving Recertification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Nicki Wirtz
3d ago

What about the front line workers? They didn't get to stay home for a year collecting full pay, working 3 hours of the day..Why is the average reading level at 6th grade? Where is the accountability? Who are teachers accountable to? Bonuses, raises, maintaining a job should be based on Tax payers/parent annual reviews and on test scores in their class.. there is absolutely nothing that raises the bar on quality for teachers. What other profession can say that?

