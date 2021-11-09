CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Byte of Life: Meta: Digital paradise or virtual insanity?

By MIGUEL MERCADO
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 28, the internet’s favorite humanoid-reptile proclaimed his vision for the future: “The metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet.”. According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s name-change to Meta more accurately captures the company’s trajectory as not only a social network for suburban moms but also a...

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

Related
oswegonian.com

Facebook’s Metaverse dangerous

Most people who do not live under a rock have heard about the name change of the company formerly known as “Facebook” to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to be “Meta.” Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook status on Oct. 28 about the company’s name change and the future of social interaction for humans. In the status, a new term was used called the “Metaverse.” How profound. Zuckerberg summed it up, saying “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine—get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Some might find this exciting, but I find it terrifying. It is like Zuckerberg forgot COVID-19 even happened. I do not know about Zuckerberg, but the countless Zoom meetings I had were no replacement for human interaction. However, in another sense, the technology Zuckerberg is describing is on another level above Zoom meetings. From his status, Zuckerberg describes “the Metaverse” as a replacement for our now social interactions. Zuckerberg said “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more”. He also says “This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.” Again, I am terrified.
INTERNET
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
DeSoto Times Today

Virtual Reality HQ brings the digital gaming universe to Hernando

Hernando has joined the gaming world with the new virtual reality arcade, Virtual Reality HQ, located at 2631 McIngvale Rd., Suite 106. Owner, Yi Hyong (pronounced: E Young), said he opened the gaming studio to increase opportunities for recreation in his hometown of Hernando. “I have three boys, and anytime...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Computerworld

Apple v. Facebook gets a lot less virtual with Meta

Apple seems set to go head-to-head with Facebook, aka Meta, when both firms ship mixed-reality headsets starting next year. This conflict has been brewing for a while, and we know both Apple and Facebook have radically different business propositions. While one firm values privacy, the other at present is widely perceived as not valuing very much.
INTERNET
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Facebook Company Gets New Name

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WDEF) — A big change is coming to Facebook – at least for the company as a whole. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook is changing its corporate name to Meta. “It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Workplace#Virtual Worlds#Byte#The New York Times#Liverpool Hope University
GreenwichTime

Meta Plans Physical Stores to Showcase Its Virtual- and Augmented-Reality Devices

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's company formerly known as Facebook, plans to introduce physical stores that will showcase its virtual- and augmented-reality devices — the potential first step towards building the metaverse, The New York Times reports. The term "metaverse," which first appeared in Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash, refers to...
BUSINESS
Screendaily

How Geneva Digital Market is transforming virtual into reality

Geneva Digital Market (GDM) has long helped the industry keep up with the rapid pace of change in immersive filmmaking and this year promises to be no different. The industry platform of Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) will return from November 8-12 to demystify and showcase groundbreaking new forms of storytelling, told using virtual, augmented and extended reality (XR).
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Improved AI Gives Chatbots a Second Life in the Digital Ecosystem

In 2016 and 2017, chatbots were seen as one of the most important additions to the digital ecosystem, with some experts predicting that they would transform eCommerce, replace apps and save shopping malls, among myriad other capabilities. But lackluster artificial intelligence (AI) led most companies to put their plans on the backburner.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
aithority.com

GelSight Partners With Meta AI To Democratize Digital Tactile Sensing

GelSight will commercially manufacture the DIGIT sensor to increase access and enable new tactile applications in robotics and beyond. GelSight, a pioneer in tactile imaging and sensing technology announced a partnership with Meta AI to commercially manufacture the DIGIT tactile sensor and expand the field of tactile sensing research. Top...
ENGINEERING
WTOP

Best virtual and digital gifts

From computer chip shortages to backlogged ports, a number of factors might make it difficult to find some gift items on store shelves this year. And even if you can find the gift you want, expected shipping delays may make it hard to get it to the intended recipient in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Trojan

LinkedIn epitomizes toxic social media

Before I came to USC, I had no desire to participate in LinkedIn because it was this mysteriously bland platform for “adults.” It was the last resort for stalking someone online when they had no other social media presence. LinkedIn was an abstraction but, before I knew it, became an obligation.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy