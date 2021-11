Summer Walker delivered her brand new album Still Over It on Friday and it has already made quite an impact in the r&b world. There are a ton of personal stories found throughout and a lot of the album just so happens to be about LondonOnDaTrack. The album is filled with dope songs, and now, Jacquees is vowing to cover some of them. In fact, he made sure to provide a quick turnaround for his fans as he just came through with a cover of the song "Closure."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO