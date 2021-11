The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is a fantastic mouse for its price, and it's designed for even competitive gaming with its programmable buttons and extremely light weight. Grab the G305 gaming mouse on sale for $29.99. Only the black version is on sale today, but you can get the white mouse for $39.99, which is about $10 off. The mouse normally goes for around $50, and today's deal is a match for the lowest we have ever seen. It has only dropped to this price once before, and that sale did not last long. Neither will this one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO