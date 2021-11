Two apartments are still available to buy in one of the most recognisable, and brilliantly positioned buildings on the world golf scene: Hamilton Grand in St Andrews. Available freehold, the apartments come with 24-hour butler service, spectacular sixth floor rooftop deck access with views over the Old Course, complimentary access to the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa and other dining and golfing privileges accessed via the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO