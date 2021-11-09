CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football podcast: Dawgs turn their attention to the Vols

By Kipp Adams
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDawgs247's Rusty Mansell and Jake Rowe recap Georgia's win over Mizzou, recap Kirby Smart's press conference, and preview the Bulldogs matchup with Tennessee. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/junkyard-dawgcast-a-georgia-bulldogs-football-podcast/id1469433026....

247sports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football's Mel Tucker has all the receipts of Purdue upsetting ranked teams

EAST LANSING — Four games, four weeks. One month, one mission: Keep winning. Michigan State football’s most immediate tasks are putting an emotional comeback victory over Michigan in the past and preparing to make a tough trip to Purdue. And the No. 6 Spartans hit the road after staying unbeaten and continuing to move up in the national rankings, with both Big Ten championships and the potential of a return to the College Football Playoff becoming more and more realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
wvlt.tv

Vols to bring back ‘Dark Mode’ uniform for Georgia matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s football team will be back in black for their homecoming game against No. 1 ranked Georgia Saturday at Neyland Stadium. This will be the second time the team has worn the uniforms this season; the first was against South Carolina on Oct....
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

The Front Page Podcast: Georgia-Florida Rivalry Edition

In this week's episode, we sit down to speak in-depth about the rivalry between the University of Georgia and the University of Florida. First, with an interview from sports editor, Drew Hubbard, we examine the discrepancy between the number of times the teams have played the annual game. Secondly, assistant culture editor, Martina Essert discusses another rivalry tradition, Frat Beach, and its fashion history.
COLLEGES
dawgsports.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Dawgs On Top of the First Release

Georgia dominated Florida in the Cocktail Party, winning by a score for 34-7. To no one’s surprise, the Dawgs were ranked #1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. As Kirby Smart pointed out, only one team has been ranked #1 in the first Rankings and gone on to win it all – Alabama last year. UGA will look to make this a trend.
COLLEGE SPORTS

