Georgia football podcast: Dawgs turn their attention to the Vols

EAST LANSING — Four games, four weeks. One month, one mission: Keep winning. Michigan State football’s most immediate tasks are putting an emotional comeback victory over Michigan in the past and preparing to make a tough trip to Purdue. And the No. 6 Spartans hit the road after staying unbeaten and continuing to move up in the national rankings, with both Big Ten championships and the potential of a return to the College Football Playoff becoming more and more realistic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO