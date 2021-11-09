Georgia football podcast: Dawgs turn their attention to the Vols
Dawgs247's Rusty Mansell and Jake Rowe recap Georgia's win over Mizzou, recap Kirby Smart's press conference, and preview the Bulldogs matchup with Tennessee. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. -LEAVE a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/junkyard-dawgcast-a-georgia-bulldogs-football-podcast/id1469433026....247sports.com
Comments / 0