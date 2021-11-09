CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Shop Local, Give Local event tonight

Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The United Way is hosting an event tonight that is a fundraiser and an opportunity for ladies to get together. "It is the girls night of the century," said Lisa...

Moose Lodge vets events Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual events to honor veterans at the Moose Lodge in Hutchinson are Saturday. "We've been at it over 15 years," said John Miller with the Moose Lodge. "We can't have it on the day, because if it's like on a Wednesday or Thursday people have to work the next day, or a lot of people work that day. It's not a holiday for a lot of businesses. We do it on the closest Saturday, whether it's before or after, so that the most people can come and become part of this organization and part of the ceremony."
HUTCHINSON, KS
"Stuff the Trucks" coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday is the 11th Annual Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio "Stuff the Trucks" donation drive to benefit the Food Bank of Reno County. Bring non-perishable food items or donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to the entrances at the Hutchinson Walmart at 1905 E 17th Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
HAC to hold Holiday Open House Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center has an event coming up this weekend. "We have a Holiday Open House coming up tomorrow in the afternoon from noon to 5 p.m." said Jace Chambers with the center. "We'll have a bunch of different tables set up in our front area, our lobby, featuring local artists, great for gift-giving ideas and we'll also have some free snack grab bags."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Dillons on limited hours Thanksgiving

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons Food Stores has announced it will be on limited hours during the Thanksgiving holiday so employees can enjoy time with family, friends and loved ones. The pharmacies and floral departments will be closed all day Thanksgiving. Pickup orders will stop after 2 p.m. and all stores...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Vet: Don't give pets people food at holidays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Jon Austin, DVM notes that it is important not to include your pet in the people food at holiday gatherings. "With the holidays coming here, we're going to have lots of gatherings of people and wonderful treats and food to eat," Austin said. "It's always a situation where the pets can get involved either intentionally or accidentally and get into things that are too much for them."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Sammy's Shack open for business

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School officially opened Sammy’s Shack Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting. Staff and students joined community members from the Hutch Chamber and Heartland Credit Union to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new student-run spirit store. The store is the third business to open in the district to help teach students the ins and outs of business. The high school also has a branch of Heartland Credit Union and the Sweet Treat Coffee Shop in the career and technical education academy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Morgan receives 50 pairs of shoes from First Bank Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Morgan Elementary are benefitting from a generous service project from First Bank Kansas. The bank was able to donate 50 pairs of shoes to students. If your student is in need of shoes or other clothing items, please contact the Morgan Elementary School offices at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
