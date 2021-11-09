CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California couples to sue clinic after embryos swapped, babies raised for months

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • A California couple is suing the California Center for Reproductive Health in Los Angeles.
  • The Cardinales’ embryos were swapped with another couple, leading them to give birth to each other’s babies and raise them for months before the mistake was discovered.
  • The current lawsuit accuses the California Center for Reproductive Health and its owner, Eliran Mor, of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence, and fraud.

A California couple is suing a fertility clinic after their embryos were swapped with another couple, leading them to give birth to each other’s babies and raise them for months before the mistake was discovered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzYOJ_0crH1RRG00

iStock

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale have filed a lawsuit against California Center for Reproductive Health in Los Angeles after they carried and gave birth to a baby girl in 2019, raising her for months before learning that she was from another couple’s embryo. The other couple, who wish to remain anonymous, received the Cardinales’ embryo and also gave birth to a baby girl, according to the complaint, as reported by The Associated Press.

Both baby girls were born a week apart in September 2019 and raised by the couples for about three months, at which time DNA tests confirmed the embryos had been swapped. The babies were then switched back to their biological parents in January 2020.

“The Cardinales, including their young daughter, fell in love with this child, and were terrified she would be taken away from them,” the complaint reads, according to the AP. “All the while, Alexander and Daphna did not know the whereabouts of their own embryo, and thus were terrified that another woman had been pregnant with their child — and their child was out in the world somewhere without them.”

Attorney Adam Wolf, who represents both couples, said the anonymous couple will be filing a lawsuit, as well.

The current lawsuit accuses the California Center for Reproductive Health and its owner, Eliran Mor, of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence, and fraud.

“I was overwhelmed by feelings of fear, betrayal, anger and heartbreak,” Daphna Cardinale said during a news conference. “I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick.”

Changing America has reached out to the California Center for Reproductive Health for comment.

