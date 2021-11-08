CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Jennings ‘terrified’ to replace Alex Trebek as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

By James Carter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho better to host “Jeopardy!” on the one-year anniversary of Alex Trebek’s passing than legendary longtime champion Ken Jennings himself?. Jennings, 47, spoke to USA Today ahead of what’s bound to be an emotional episode of America’s beloved game show Monday night. He spoke about his touching relationship with Trebek, feeling...

