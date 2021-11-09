CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Jeopardy!’: How Long Is Ken Jennings Hosting?

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWEIL_0crGzJae00

After months with Mayim Bialik at the helm, Jeopardy! looks to Ken Jennings to lead the show through the rest of 2021. The fan-favorite contestant received some of the highest ratings of any guest host appearing on the show over the last year. We’ll see if that trend continues and what it means for the hosting future of arguably the best game show contestant of all time.

Monday’s episode marked one year since the passing of iconic host Alex Trebek. It also happened to be the first episode with Ken Jennings back in action. However, fans may be surprised to learn that Jennings wasn’t aware of the episode’s significance when taping.

“Apparently, everyone was aware that we were going to air (my first episode) on the anniversary, and nobody told me. They didn’t want to put that in my head. So I was not told until after that it was the Nov. 8 show,” Jennings told USA Today this week.

Even though he was unaware of the significance, there’s hardly a better candidate out there to honor Alex Trebek’s legacy. In the wake of the iconic Jeopardy! host’s passing, his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, gifted Jennings with a pair of Alex’s game-worn cuff links. It may not seem like much, but Ken Jennings was beyond flattered by the gesture.

All of that said, it seems like Ken Jennings is a great fit to continue hosting beyond the anticipated end-of-year timeline. There is a sizeable contingent of Jeopardy! fans out there who would love to see Jennings continue through 2022.

He has previously said that he’s willing to continue hosting for as long as the show needs, citing Trebek’s desire for the show to go on. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he even recalled a conversation with the late host wherein Trebek expressed confidence in Jennings’ hosting ability, much to the former contestant’s surprise.

Alex Trebek Made Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Look Easy

For Ken Jennings, hosting Jeopardy! isn’t something you simply pick back up. It’s a challenging job. He explained how hard it is in contrast to how easy Alex Trebek made things look.

“You would like to say just like getting back on a bike. But it’s a very tricky job. The mechanics of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ are daunting. There’s a lot going on at once, and Alex made it all look so easy. But I can tell you firsthand. It’s not easy.” Jennings told USA Today that he “felt rusty; I hope I don’t look rusty, but honestly, it was just such a delight to be back on that stage.”

Ahead of Monday’s episode, he pleaded with fans not to judge him for knocking some of the rust off.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Crew Hoping Mayim Bialik Lands Full Hosting Gig After ‘Traumatic’ Mike Richards Ordeal: Report

Some “Jeopardy!” crew members are reportedly pulling for Mayim Bialik to assume the mantle of legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, calling her “gracious, warm and smart.” Plus, production sources say Bialik is “refreshing” after all the drama of the Mike Richards fiasco. It’s the little things that have endeared Bialik...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Hilariously Comments on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-in’

On Monday (November 8th), Matt Amodio took to Twitter to hilariously comment on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-In’ during the latest episode of Jeopardy!. “I trust the only reason today’s episode didn’t start with a literal [Ken Jennings]/[Mayim Bialik] tag-in is Jeopardy’s commitment to covid safety,” the former contestant declared on his Twitter account. He also had a gif of a wrestling match.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Jean Currivan Trebek
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Esquire

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Revealed His True Feelings About Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer

Never in his wildest dreams did Matt Amodio ever imagine he would join Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in the game show’s records book. But by the end of his historic 38-game winning streak, Matt was ecstatic to hear from both prodigies when they congratulated him for achieving incredible milestones. Now, he’s looking forward to meeting them in person one day, perhaps on the Jeopardy! stage for a friendly matchup.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy’s Matt Amodio On Whether He’d Want To Compete Against Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer

Matt Amodio’s Jeopardy! run was one for the books, especially when you consider that his unprecedented winning streak coincided with the whole Mike Richards debacle. Amodio broke James Holzhauer’s record for the second-longest winning streak and amassed over $1.5 million in winnings. He’s truly winning right now. After such a monumental run, the Ph.D. student might be setting his eyes on some gigantic fish. The Jeopardy! champ revealed if he’d want to compete against the GOATs Holzhauer and Ken Jennings and any time soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Jeopardy! crew pulling for 'gracious, warm and smart' Mayim Bialik to be named Alex Trebek's permanent replacement ... following 'traumatic' Mike Richards debacle

The production team behind Jeopardy! are loving the pairing of Mayim Bialik as host and Michael Davies as interim executive producer and want Sony to make things permanent, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Mayim, who is described as 'gracious, warm and smart', is a natural fit for the quiz show both...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Mayim Bialik Not Hosting Anymore

Mayim Bialik's time hosting weekday Jeopardy! episodes has come to an end. While folks can still expect to see The Big Bang Theory actress host specials for the quiz show in the new year, it's now time for Jeopardy! prodigy Ken Jennings to take his turn at the lectern. From now until 2022, Ken will be leading Jeopardy! contestants through the game as the search for a permanent weekday host continues.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Mourns the Loss of Comedian Mort Sahl With Emotional Post

Tuesday, late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s daughter Nicky paid homage to the legendary stand-up comedian Mort Sahl, who just died at the age of 94. Nicky Trebek took to her Instagram page to post her tribute to the longtime comedian. She shared a blurry black and white photo of Sahl grinning at the camera, looking both relaxed and mischievous. Apparently, Nicky spent a fair amount of time with the late comedian.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Jonathan Fisher Makes History With 10th-Consecutive Win

ABC’s long-running hit game show “Jeopardy!” has had quite a season, especially following the 38-game streak of recent champ, Matt Amodio. Now, the game show continues to see history being made as the contestant who defeated Amodio, Jonathan Fisher pursues a streak of his own, winning a total 10 games so far. The double streaks mark a first for “Jeopardy!” as never before has the game show seen back-to-back double-digit consecutive wins.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

288K+
Followers
29K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy