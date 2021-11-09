‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off on Moments We Didn’t Get to See in Season 4 Return

Season 4 has premiered, and now “Yellowstone” fans have questions. Lots of questions.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the Season 4 premiere yet and want to find out for yourself, read no further.

For one thing, how did Beth manage to walk out of that blast that shook her office alive? For another, why don’t we get to see Rip finding out what happened to Beth (Kelly Reilly)? Why does the show skip over much of the immediate aftermath of the attacks and fast-forward to weeks later?

In a new Reddit thread, fans are sounding off about what disappointed and delighted them in the Season 4 premiere. Some felt it strained credulity. Others thought it was great on all scores.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Missed the Moments We Didn’t Get to See in the Premiere

One fan kicked off the thread with a litany of complaints about the Season 4 premiere. Among them were that we’d waited so long to see the moments after the attack, only to watch many of them skipped over in a time jump. Also, where is Tate? And when did we decide to kill Roarke (Josh Holloway)? Also, does Beth’s snap decision to adopt Carter (Finn Little) really fit with her character? And things seem to return to normal on the ranch too quickly after the events of last season.

“What the actual hell?” the fan concluded.

But other fans insisted that more answers are on the way in subsequent episodes. And they acknowledged that series co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan had a lot of ground to cover in two hours. They predicted we’ll see more of Tate next episode and said that after what happened in Season 3, we really didn’t need a ton of buildup to going after Roarke.

And as for what happened to Beth, one fan pointed out that there have been cases in real life in which people went into shock and didn’t seem to know how badly wounded they were, or were fueled on by adrenaline despite undergoing brutal ordeals.

“It was a wild first two episodes I’ll admit, but they were still pretty good,” another fan maintained. “I can image the intensity will only grow as the episodes continue on.”

Season 4 Premiere Sets Up New Challenge for Duttons

In the Season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone,” we find out that there’s a big spender at the Broken Rock casino claiming to have arranged the attacks on the Duttons by putting together the people who wanted it done with the people who could carry it out. And that raises the possibility that the militia is not the Duttons’ only problem, even if John (Kevin Costner) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) manage to wipe them all out.

Was Market Equities involved in the attacks? The hedge fund’s CEO, Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), seemed to suspect Roarke and Willa (Karen Pittman) had a hand in the attacks. But she’s not interested in that approach (at least, not yet), preferring to appeal to her opponents’ greed instead.

Still, the uniting of two enemies against them poses a new problem for the Duttons. Audiences will have to watch and see how it plays out, and how Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) decides to handle the inside information he’s been given about the attacks.

