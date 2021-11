Subaru has only just unveiled the all-new WRX and we're already salivating over it, especially the new 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine delivering more power and more torque than the previous 2.0-liter unit. It might have a lower redline than before, but it retains the rifle-bolt manual gearbox we loved in the previous incarnation. More than that, we in the CarBuzz office are big fans of the styling. Many haven't appreciated the raised ride height and the black body cladding, claiming it's too crossover-like, but considering the WRX is meant to be hooned on dirt, it's a true form-follows-function design. But there's something to get even more excited about.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO