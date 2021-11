In this episode, I speak with Meghana Shah, partner at Eversheds Sutherland, about why her practice area was appealing and what an average day looks like for her. We discuss how the pandemic impacted Meghana’s practice and what she thinks is on the horizon for the cannabis industry. Meghana shares her tips for others hoping to become a Biglaw partner and some of the highs and lows of her career. We also chat about why diversity has been such a challenge for the legal industry, and what Meghana thinks can be done to improve D&I efforts.

