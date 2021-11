Across the country, skyrocketing energy rates have been a hot topic as the weather gets colder — and the Monadnock Region won’t be spared the impact. Liberty Utilities customers in Keene can expect to see a 56 percent increase in their bills this winter, according to Emily Burnett, a company spokeswoman. For example, a household that paid about $830 for gas last winter — the average among local Liberty customers — likely will pay close to $1,300 this year.

KEENE, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO