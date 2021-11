The Laudato Si Action Platform is a global initiative launched by Pope Francis to develop “a new ecological approach that can transform our way of inhabiting the world, our lifestyles, our relationship with the Earth’s resources and, in general, our way of looking at humanity and of living life.” We will journey together as individuals and communities to ensure our lifestyles reflect our love of the Creator and our thankfulness for His gift of creation. I invite you all to participate within the context of your own lives.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO